Back

Indonesia VP candidate Gibran accused of faking education, shows degree received at S'pore MDIS as proof

Gibran is the son of current president Jokowi, and vice presidential candidate of Prabowo Subianto.

Tan Min-Wei | November 21, 2023, 04:37 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, vice presidential candidate in Indonesia's 2024 presidential election, and eldest son of current president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has been accused of faking his education.

This prompted him to show the degree he earned at Singapore's MDIS as proof.

Solo study

Gibran is currently serving as the mayor of the city of Surakarta, also known as Solo.

The mayoralty is also the first political role that his father held, the first step on Jokowi’s path towards national prominence.

Gibran was recently confirmed as the vice presidential candidate for Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who had run against Jokowi twice before.

But now Gibran is engaged in a controversy regarding the authenticity of his education, with some commentators questioning his educational qualifications.

Education controversy

Officially, Gibran received his diploma from the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) in 2010, with a degree from the University of Bradford.

MDIS collaborated with the University of Bradford as late as 2017, although it appears to no longer do so. Together they offered a joint program which conferred a degree from the University and a diploma from MDIS.

According to Kompas, the controversy started when an online commentator @doktertifa questioned Gibran’s degree, questioning how he had attained a British degree while studying in Singapore.

The critic is a former Jokowi supporter turned detractor, and seems to be targeting Gibran as a result.

Degree program

She questioned several aspects of Gibran’s educational history, with one tweet questioning showing a picture of Gibran receiving his degree from the University of Bradford, but the location of the ceremony being “Singapore”.

After being told about MDIS' arrangements with overseas universities, she cast doubt on the validity of such degrees, asking whether it was truly the equivalent of a bachelor's degree, with only two years of study.

According to MDIS's website, MDIS’s university partners are involved in the teaching, assessment and certification of MDIS students at a degree level or higher.

"The certificate you receive at the end of your degree programme will therefore be identical to the ones that on-campus students at the same partner university will receive," it added.

While it does not specifically mention Bradford, students studying with MDIS are assessed by the partner university’s staff and faculty.

Proof positive

Gibran has hit back at these accusations when they were brought up to him while on the talkshow "Mata Najwa", according to Tempo.

During the show, he said that a picture taken of him receiving his degree, taken out of a MDIS publication, was legitimate.

He promised that he would bring his certificates to the Solo City Hall in order for their authenticity to be verified, and joked that he would even “book a ticket to Singapore” so that doubters could visit MDIS.

Gibran made good on his promise, holding a press event at the Solo city hall on Nov. 20.

Because of the nature of online critique, this has not dampened down his critics, who have now moved on to casting aspersions on other parts of his educational history, such as the time he spent studying in Australia.

Conflict of interest

Gibran's candidature has been subject to much controversy.

While Jokowi, as incumbent president, is expected to not take sides in the contest, his son joining one of the front runner's campaign in such a high profile position has led to accusations that he is tacitly supporting Prabowo.

Jokowi has responded to this by saying that Gibran was old enough to make his own decisions.

Adding fuel to the criticisms is Gibran's age. Candidates for president or vice president of Indonesia must be above the age of 40, and Gibran is 36.

Indonesia's Chief Justice Anwar Usman ruled that candidates under 40 could run in the election, if they possessed sufficient executive experience, and in Gibran qualified by virtue of being Mayor of Solo.

But Anwar is Gibran's uncle and Jokowi's brother-in-law. After the ruling, Anwar was demoted due to "conflict of interests" shortly after making that ruling.

While this will not affect Gibran's eligibility to run in the upcoming election, it does not dampen down the criticism aimed at him.

Related Story

Top image via @DokterTifa/X & @NyaiiBubu/X

Married male ex-teacher in S'pore, 40, molested 13 secondary school boys, jailed 3 years 6 months

Four of the boys were molested in the school's CCA room from 2017 to 2018.

November 21, 2023, 04:24 PM

Sembawang factory worker, 34, gets head crushed by machine after safety feature was bypassed

Investigations found that the safety feature was bypassed from around the time the factory started using the machine.

November 21, 2023, 04:23 PM

Firsthand: Blind masseur, 60, works 7 days a week in Bedok stall. More than money, he searches for meaning & love.

"I love massage. To cure people's sickness, like aching here, aching there. Pain here, pain there."

November 21, 2023, 04:01 PM

S'pore court orders former INSEAD student who harassed dean, fired blanks from gun at campus, to pay S$30,000

The court also granted the dean a protection order against the student.

November 21, 2023, 04:00 PM

Cat adoption drive, Oatside Teh Tarik, flower arrangement workshop & more at Eco Bazaar by Mothership on Earth on Nov. 25

Come one, come all.

November 21, 2023, 03:39 PM

Prison warden sought S$133,000 in bribes from Changi Prison maximum security inmate to help secure transfer

The inmate kept a record of the warden's requests and eventually decided to report him.

November 21, 2023, 03:16 PM

Acres giving free educational workshop on animal cruelty-free living on Nov. 25 in Boon Keng

Open to the public.

November 21, 2023, 02:03 PM

CEO of Singtel-owned Optus resigns less than 2 weeks after 12 million Australians hit with 12-hour outage

Optus revealed it didn't have any contingency plans when such an outage occurred.

November 21, 2023, 12:29 PM

5 places to get X’mas decor from atas to affordable

Ready to deck the halls?

November 21, 2023, 12:09 PM

2 Indonesians aged 33 & 36 arrested for illegally entering S'pore by sea in motorised boat

The two men were arrested within seven hours from the time of detection.

November 21, 2023, 11:06 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.