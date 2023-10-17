Back

Indonesia President Jokowi's oldest son is a strong vice president candidate for Prabowo in 2024 election

An Indonesian court ruling on Monday made it possible for Jokowi's oldest son to run as Prabowo's vice president.

Keyla Supharta | October 17, 2023, 06:49 PM

Indonesia's president Joko Widodo's oldest son, Gobran Rakabuming Raka, is among the strongest potential vice president candidates for Prabowo Subianto in next year's presidential election, Reuters reported, citing a party official.

Prabowo, a retired general, is one of the leading contenders in Indonesia's 2024 presidential election.

The 72-year-old former special forces commander is contesting for a third time, having lost the presidential seat to Jokowi twice.

Change in court ruling

There had been speculation that Gibran would run for vice presidency with Prabowo for months, though the 36-year-old was initially ineligible to run due to his age.

However, on Monday (Oct. 16), the Indonesian court ruled that candidates under the required age of 40 can contest for the 2024 presidency or vice presidency, provided they have previously held elected regional office.

The ruling has sparked criticism of the Constitutional Court, where Jokowi's brother-in-law serves as the chief justice.

Jokowi is set to leave the office in October next year, following the Indonesian presidential election in February 2024.

Presidents can only serve a maximum of two terms under Indonesia's constitution.

Jokowi refuted the accusation that he was creating a political dynasty, saying that he has not seen his son for several months, CNBC Indonesia reported.

Strongest candidate for Prabowo's Vice President

Gibran, who is currently the Mayor of Surakarta, told journalists that Prabowo "has asked [him] many times (to become vice presidential candidate)".

"Gibran is certainly one of the strongest candidates for Prabowo's Vice President... especially, after the Constitutional Court approved the petition that made him eligible to run," said Andre Rosiade, an official of Prabowo's Gerindra party, as quoted by Reuters.

Other candidates for Prabowo's running mates include East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa and State-owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Andre added.

A final decision will be made at a meeting of all party chiefs in Prabowo's seven-party alliance in the coming days.

Presidential candidates and their running mates are expected to register with the election commission between Oct. 19 to Oct. 25.

Top image via @prabowo/Instagram

