Back

S'poreans can now scan QR codes to pay merchants in M'sia & Indonesia

Singaporeans can pay retail merchants in Indonesia by scanning QR code payments, and make "real-time" person-to-person funds transfers to merchants in Malaysia.

Brenda Khoo | November 18, 2023, 12:13 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Forgot to bring along your credit card or cash while traveling to our neighbours this December holidays?

You can now use your smartphones to pay retail merchants by scanning QR codes in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Singaporeans can now make cross-border QR code payments in Indonesia while PayNow users can make "real time" person-to-person funds transfers in Malaysia, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Nov. 17.

'Real-time' person-to-person transfer of funds now possible in M'sia

Singaporeans who have a PayNow account can now make "real-time" person-to-person cross-border funds transfers in Malaysia using mobile numbers and virtual payment addresses, according to a joint release between MAS and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Singaporeans can make daily transfers of up to S$1,000 or RM3,000 to merchants in Malaysia if he/she is a customer of:

  • UOB

  • OCBC

  • Maybank Singapore

  • Liquid Group (non-bank financial institution)

DBS and Malaysia's Hong Leong Bank will join at a later date.

The linkage allows customers to make "instant, secure, and cost-effective person-to-person fund transfers and remittances" between Singapore and Malaysia, according to MAS and BNM.

This is the "first time" that users of non-bank financial institutions are allowed to take part in this linkage, the joint statement added.

Singaporeans have been allowed to use NETS cards in Malaysia since 2018, while QR code payments were subsequently rolled out in March 2023.

The upgraded linkage now aims to enhance the "cost, speed, access and transparency" of payments between Singapore and Malaysia.

It is also part of an ongoing collaboration between both countries to enhance cross-border payments connectivity.

In 2022, S$2.3 billion in person-to-person and remittance transactions were made between both countries, according to the joint release.

'Seamless' retail payments via scanning QR code in Indonesia

OCBC and UOB customers from Singapore can now make "seamless" cross-border retail payments with merchants in Indonesia, according to a joint media release between MAS and Bank Indonesia (BI).

They can do so by scanning QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard) displayed by merchants in Indonesia.

Likewise, DBS will be joining at a later date.

Retail customers from Singapore can now have "greater payment convenience" while visiting Indonesia.

More people are travelling between Singapore and Indonesia since pandemic restrictions had been lifted in both countries.

In the first half of 2023, 600,000 people travelled from Singapore to Indonesia, while 1.1 million people from Indonesia visited Singapore.

Meanwhile, "micro and small businesses" in both economies can also gain access to new customers.

Boosting economic connectivity, the linkage is a "significant milestone". It also aims to "promote greater integration of the digital economy and financial ecosystem" between Singapore and Indonesia.

The launch comes a year after both MAS and BI announced that the creation of a cross-border linkage was in progress.

Local currency framework to establish between S'pore & Indonesia

MAS and BI also said that they had signed a letter of intent to "establish a local currency settlement framework".

When operationalised from 2024 onwards, the framework aims to facilitate cross-border payments between Indonesia and Singapore using their respective local currencies.

It is also expected to "reduce" the exposure of businesses to exchange rate risks and liabilities.

Top image from Canva.

Related stories

Free art exhibition by local artists at colonial house near HarbourFront till Nov. 26

Admission is free.

November 18, 2023, 01:34 PM

Ex-S'pore Idol judge Ken Lim to fight molest & insult of modesty charges in 5 separate trials

His pre-trial conference is set for Dec. 8, 2023.

November 18, 2023, 12:38 PM

Skechers’ DC Collection features a range of sneakers inspired by Super Heroes like Batman & Wonder Woman

There are other Super Heroes too. Available in selected Skechers stores and online now.

November 18, 2023, 12:30 PM

Buying a condo in S’pore? Win S$50,000 while you're at it

If you're already eyeing one of these 7 properties, here's your chance.

November 18, 2023, 11:58 AM

OpenAI, company behind ChatGPT, fires 38-year-old CEO & co-founder Sam Altman

Its chief technology officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO.

November 18, 2023, 11:55 AM

'Running Man' in S'pore: Cast tries spicy satay, gets painful massage & visits zoo in upcoming episodes

First of two episodes set in Singapore.

November 18, 2023, 10:44 AM

Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng once faced off against Donald Trump over an NYC hotel. What happened?

Kwek and his business partner later succeeded in buying the hotel for US$83 million less than what Trump paid seven years ago.

November 18, 2023, 10:12 AM

S'porean wins nature photography award for photo of sea creature clinging onto plastic bag

He titled his work "The Sad Poncho".

November 17, 2023, 11:53 PM

Indoor retro roller skating rink at Plaza Singapura car park till Jan. 1, 2024

Back to the 80s.

November 17, 2023, 07:08 PM

Bus service 167 from Sembawang to CBD to end from Dec. 10, 2023

Service 167's route, along with other bus routes. overlaps with the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

November 17, 2023, 07:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.