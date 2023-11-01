Back

3-month-old corgi born with bad eye looks for adoptive family in S'pore, finds it in 10 hours

Such a baby.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 01, 2023, 08:13 AM

A tiny three-month-old corgi puppy born with a bad eye was looking for an adoptive family in Singapore — and finds one within hours.

An announcement calling for potential adopters to step up to raise the canine was put up on Facebook on Oct. 31 by Gentle Paws, a privately-run shelter that helps dogs find new homes.

According to the post, the puppy was born with a bad eye and looks like a tiny rodent, so much so, the caption for the adoption announcement read: "This is not a rat."

Photos of the corgi revealed that its right eye did not appear normal and looked cloudy.

via Gentle Paws

via Gentle Paws

via Gentle Paws

via Gentle Paws

via Gentle Paws

via Gentle Paws

Although fully vaccinated, the adopter would have to bring the corgi for sterilisation.

No adoption fees were charged.

The post also reminded potential adopters that the corgi breed is not allowed in HDB flats.

The post added: "Please do not criticise the breeder for letting us have the dogs."

Gentle Paws explained its rationale in its post that the dogs it accepts from breeders are given a second chance to live the rest of their lives as pet dogs.

On the contrary, breeders holding on to dogs without giving them up will only deprive the animals of being able to live normally.

This explanation by the organisation is not new and has been spelled out previously for other dog adoption announcements.

It said then that it does not encourage the breeding of dogs but recognised that it is not an illegal trade in Singapore, as well as in many countries.

In view of these circumstances, Gentle Paws said it is only trying to do its best to help the breeding dogs.

Adopted in 10 hours

Interest in adopting the corgi was high.

In less than 10 hours after the post went up, Gentle Paws provided an update saying that the corgi was successfully adopted.

All photos via Gentle Paws

