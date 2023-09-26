Back

Female cream-coloured Sheltsky, 2, male tricolour sheltie, 5, looking for forever homes in S’pore

They were freed by the breeder.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 26, 2023, 07:32 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A pair of dogs released by a breeder are up for adoption in Singapore.

An announcement calling for potential adopters was put up on Facebook on Sep. 25 by Gentle Paws, a privately-run shelter that helps dogs find new homes.

According to the post, a two-year-old female cream coloured Sheltsky and a five-year-old male tricolour sheltie are up for adoption.

Photo from Gentle Paws/Facebook.

Photo from Gentle Paws/Facebook.

Photo from Gentle Paws/Facebook.

Photo from Gentle Paws/Facebook.

Photo from Gentle Paws/Facebook.

Photo from Gentle Paws/Facebook.

Photo from Gentle Paws/Facebook.

Photo from Gentle Paws/Facebook.

They were given to the dog welfare group by the breeder for the purpose of being rehomed.

A Sheltsky is a cross between a Shetland sheepdog and a Siberian husky, while a sheltie is a Shetland sheepdog.

Both dogs are vaccinated and microchipped, but are not sterilised and not toilet trained yet.

The younger female dog has not given birth, even though it was acquired from a breeder, the post added

“They are in good health and they are without aggression issues,” the post added.

Not trying to shirk responsibility

In response to a few comments that questioned whether it is even ethical for breeders to make use of the dogs for profit only to give them up later, Gentle Paws countered that it is more important for the dogs to be given a new lease of life as a pet dog, instead of being cooped up in the kennel after they are no longer used for breeding.

The dog welfare group added that it does not encourage breeding of dogs, but it is recognised that it is not an illegal trade in Singapore, as well as in many countries.

In view of these circumstances, Gentle Paws said it is only trying to do its best to help the breeding dogs.

How to adopt

Those who are keen to adopt the dogs are to write in to Gentle Paws via Facebook Messenger.

Interested adopters are to answer a list of questions pertaining to rehoming matters and only prospective adopters will be invited to meet the dogs.

A successful meet-up will then lead to a one-week homestay.

No adoption fees are levied, but the adopter has to send the dogs for sterilisation and dental care within two weeks, Gentle Paws said.

Transfer of ownership will take place after that.

Gentle Paws added that it cannot reserve the dogs for anyone.

Top image from Gentle Paws/Facebook

Downtown Line to stop during controlled detonation of WWII bomb, delays of 15-20 min expected

Commuters may have to wait 15 to 20 minutes on the train or at the station before they can continue with their journey.

September 26, 2023, 12:39 PM

Man jailed 5 months for rubbing 11-year-old girl's elbow with exposed genitals in HDB lift

Not cool.

September 26, 2023, 12:06 PM

Hundreds of migratory Daurian starlings flock to Yishun & Sengkang again

Not Durian starlings.

September 26, 2023, 11:05 AM

Woman, 29, found dead outside kitchen window of Bukit Batok Central HDB 3rd floor unit

A case of unnatural death.

September 26, 2023, 12:31 AM

M'sia man, 33, allegedly severed 11-year-old boy's hand & killed him with machete

The man fled after the incident and was arrested the next day.

September 25, 2023, 08:35 PM

Parents can look at food labels before feeding their children, but can't do the same for the Internet

SMU vice president Lim Sun Sun said that we should not be tricked into assuming that online harm is a part and parcel of the online experience.

September 25, 2023, 08:35 PM

I went on a raid with ICA officers & found myself in a place I’ve never been before

ICA officers in action.

September 25, 2023, 07:59 PM

Former president Halimah Yacob is new chancellor of SUSS

Effective from Oct. 1, 2023.

September 25, 2023, 06:42 PM

Jack Neo's 'The King Of Musang King' to be shown at China's Silk Road International Film Festival

Cool.

September 25, 2023, 06:41 PM

Ever wondered why GrabFood delivery fees differ for the same order? We find out

It’s all about timing.

September 25, 2023, 05:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.