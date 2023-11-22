Some 100 youths at Changi chalet on night of alleged assault, boys paid S$25 each, girls paid S$10 each

Some 100 youths were allegedly present at the chalet in Changi on the night a 15-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by four other girls, with snippets of the incident caught on video and shared online.

Four teenagers, aged between 14 and 15, are assisting with police investigations after the clips of the assault in Changi became public.

The incident took place on Friday, Nov. 17 at the CSC @ Changi 2.

The police said they were alerted to a fight at about 10:15pm.

The Civil Service Club (CSC) chalet is along Leuchars Road.

In one of the clips circulated online, one of the bystanders could be heard saying off-camera that they paid S$25 each to "watch a fight".

100 people that night

Shin Min Daily News reported that, based on a source who was present at the event that night, some 100 people were in attendance.

It was also revealed that boys paid S$25 each, while girls paid S$10 each to attend.

But the chalet stipulated that the maximum occupancy for the largest room is 50 pax.

It was also reported that alcohol was apparently served that night.

One girl tried to help victim

Shin Min also interviewed the girl who made the police report.

She said the situation was chaotic that night and she said she did not dare to intervene.

She said she had tried to ask the victim to leave the scene, but the girl who was allegedly assaulted was too overwhelmed to leave quickly.

The girl who made the police report alleged that she was also struck.

Another unnamed person that Shin Min interviewed said the incident was allegedly the result of badmouthing.

Mother of victim responds

Shin Min also contacted the mother of the victim, who said her daughter called her for help.

When the mother arrived at the scene, the police and ambulance were already there.

As her daughter was overwhelmed by the situation, she declined to be conveyed to the hospital at that time.

However, as her daughter still felt unwell, the mother brought her to the accident and emergency department at KK Hospital.

It was reported that the girl suffered injuries to her eyes and nose.

The girl was admitted and subsequently discharged on Nov. 20.

The mother told Shin Min: "I will get to the bottom of this."

Top photos via Telegram