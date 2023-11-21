Back

Videos of teens fighting at Changi chalet: 4 youths aged 14-15 assisting with police investigations

The bystanders were seen cheering and filming.

Belmont Lay | November 21, 2023, 10:47 AM

Events

Four teenagers, aged between 14 and 15, are assisting with police investigations after videos of a fight in Changi were circulated online.

The police told Today they were alerted to the fight on Friday, Nov. 17 at the CSC @ Changi 2 at about 10:15pm.

The Civil Service Club (CSC) chalet is along Leuchars Road.

A 15-year-old female teenager suffered minor injuries but did not want to be conveyed to the hospital, the police added.

Investigations are ongoing.

What videos showed

A number of videos were circulated online about the incident.

Four girls were seen pulling the hair of another girl on the ground.

They shouted vulgarities at her and hit her, as other youths — both male and female — gathered around to watch and film the alleged assault.

Those bystanders were seen and heard cheering and laughing.

The girl who was on the ground was seen being chased at one point.

Some 50 people were seen along the chalet in one video.

The videos included a clip of the girls being asked what it was like to have allegedly participated in the act.

The clip was described in the in-video caption as a "post-game interview", and one of the questions asked included, "What are your thoughts going into this fight?"

Media of the incident circulated online included a photo put up on TikTok that showed several people surrounding a police car, as well as police officers.

Top photos via Telegram

