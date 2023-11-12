Free 2-hour bicycle rentals at Changi Airport for passengers who layover in S'pore from Nov. 13, 2023

Travellers with some spare time when taking a connecting flight through Changi Airport can start cycling for a bit.

Passengers who have a layover in Singapore will be entitled to a free two-hour use of a bicycle from Nov. 13, 2023 onwards.

In an announcement on Nov. 12, Changi Airport Group said this will allow them to explore outdoor attractions near the airport, and access Singapore's wider park connector network.

The promotion will be valid for a year.

Where you can go

A variety of local sights are accessible with a short trip from the airport.

The Jurassic Mile outdoor display and beaches along Singapore’s East Coast can be reached conveniently via bicycle.

Jurassic Mile is Singapore's largest outdoor dinosaur display and offers photo opportunities for the whole family.

Other places to explore include Bedok Jetty, the East Coast Lagoon Hawker Centre and residential neighbourhoods, such as Bedok and Siglap.

Changi Airport Group said it has mapped out four different routes, which last between two to six hours.

Each route will include recommendations of experiences that tourists can try.

Passengers with more time to spare can also pay to extend the bicycle bookings.

At the bicycle return point at the airport, pay-per-use shower facilities and an alfresco café and bar are readily available.

How to book

Passengers can make advance bookings on Changi Airport’s website or on the Changi App.

Then, they can go to the GoCycling outlet at Hub & Spoke next to Terminal 2 to rent the bicycles.

Passengers must have at least 5.5 hours but less than 24 hours till their connecting flights at Changi Airport.

They will also need to clear immigration and have an entry visa for Singapore, if required.

Top image from Changi Airport Group.