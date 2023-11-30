Buangkok Hawker Centre opens at Sengkang Grand Mall with 38 stalls & over 550 seats

Buangkok Hawker Centre, located on the second floor of Sengkang Grand Mall, welcomed its first group of patrons on Nov. 30 morning.

The three-storey mall is situated next to Buangkok MRT station.

According to Buangkok Hawker Centre, the eatery has 38 stalls and more than 550 seats.

Diners will be able to enjoy a mix of cuisines, including Chinese, Malay, Indian, Western, Arab, Japanese, Thai, and vegetarian options.

Many diners on the first day of operation

When Mothership visited the hawker centre at around 10:20am, queues were already forming at a stall selling wanton noodles.

One of the dining areas was also packed with patrons, with almost no empty seats in sight.

About half of the stalls were in operation.

Giveaway till Dec. 10

Those who are keen to head down to the hawker centre can stand a chance to win a toast set.

All they need to do is follow Buangkok Hawker Centre on Facebook, snap a selfie at the hawker centre from now till Dec. 10, 2023, and post the photo in the comments section of the Facebook post below.

Buangkok Hawker Centre will choose a total of 38 winners, and they will be informed via Facebook on Dec. 12.

Terms and conditions apply.

Top images via Khine Zin Htet/Mothership