Buangkok Hawker Centre at Sengkang Grand Mall opening in Nov. 2023

Exciting.

Fiona Tan | September 05, 2023, 06:15 PM

Northeasties in Singapore can soon look forward to more food options.

New hawker centre

Buangkok Hawker Centre, located at Sengkang Grand Mall, is slated to open in November 2023, according to its website.

An integrated development, Sengkang Grand Mall is located at Buangkok MRT station and the yet-to-open Buangkok bus interchange.

The mall opened in early March 2023.

The hawker centre will have 38 stalls and over 550 seats.

Applications for interested stall vendors closed on Sep. 4, 2023.

Mothership has reached out to Buangkok Hawker Centre and Fei Siong Group for more information.

Top image from Buangkok Hawker Centre/Facebook

