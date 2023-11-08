Amos Yee back in custody in US 1 month after release on parole

A month after his release on parole halfway through serving time in jail in the United States, Singaporean Amos Yee is back in custody again.

Yee, 25, was admitted under the custody and control of the Illinois Department of Corrections on Nov. 7, CNA reported.

The Singapore media attributed the news to a message from the victim notification network on Nov. 8, Singapore time, which stated that Yee was held at the Stateville Correctional Center.

This is a maximum security prison in Crest Hill, Illinois.

Yee's mugshots, believed to have been taken recently, are courtesy of Illinois Department of Corrections.

The reason Yee, a registered sex offender, was taken back into custody was not revealed, and neither were the conditions of his parole.

Yee was out on parole on Oct. 7 having served about half his six-year jail term.

He was convicted after he was found to have groomed a teenage girl online and asked her for her naked pictures.

Yee's case

Yee was convicted after the court heard that he had befriended a 14-year-old girl in February 2019.

Yee was 20 then.

They got into an “online courtship”, which lasted till July 2019.

He repeatedly asked for her naked photos during that time.

The girl had informed Yee she was 14 years old.

After getting the photos, Yee then distributed photographs of her online, the court also heard.

Yee was sentenced on Dec. 3, 2017 after pleading guilty to charges of grooming and possessing child pornography.

Yee entered a plea deal and 16 other charges were dismissed as part of the deal.

The jail term was backdated to October 2020, when US marshals arrested Yee at his apartment in Chicago’s Norwood Park East neighbourhood.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told CNA on Oct. 13 that it was unable to comment "due to privacy concerns" if Yee will be deported to Singapore.

Top photos via Illinois Department of Corrections