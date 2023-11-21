Back

Acres giving free educational workshop on animal cruelty-free living on Nov. 25 in Boon Keng

Open to the public.

Zi Shan Kow | November 21, 2023, 02:03 PM

Events

Have you ever wondered if it was okay to ride or pose with wildlife?

Animal welfare charity Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) can tell you all about it at their upcoming workshop on Nov. 25.

Workshop on an animal-friendly lifestyle

At the one-hour workshop, Acres will share about the numerous household and personal care products involve animal testing, and the life of animals reared for meat or clothing.

The workshop will also provide tips and alternatives that the public can use to become a responsible consumer and live a lifestyle that reduces animal suffering.

Additionally, participants are invited to discuss their dilemmas and learn how to make simple choices in your everyday life that are more humane.

Acres will cover topics from toothpaste, fashion, to entertainment -- including how to approach cute online content involving animals, which could actually be staged or a form of abuse.

Presented by Acres Co-CEO Anbu, the interactive workshop about living an animal-friendly lifestyle is suitable for all ages.

The workshop is free. Register to reserve a spot here.

Booth at Eco Bazaar

The Acres workshop is part of a series of activities at Eco Bazaar, a full day event by Mothership on Earth.

Acres will also be setting up a booth at the event.

Visitors can support Acres by purchasing their merchandise to raise funds for the charity, and learn more about the illegal wildlife trade and cruelty-free living at their exhibit.

Think you know Singapore's wildlife? Try your hand at a Kahoot quiz at the booth and play to win bragging rights.

Other activities at the Eco Bazaar include an introductory Korean-style flower arrangement class, a panel discussion, and a pop-up thrift store by Cloop.

Oatside will also be selling waffles with their newly-launched ice cream as well as Oatside Teh Tarik.

Entry to the bazaar is free but will require registration.

Eco Bazaar details

Address: 30A Kallang Place S339213, #05-02

Date: Nov. 25, Saturday

Time: 10am to 5pm (Eco Bazaar booths), 3:30 to 4:30pm (Acres workshop)

Top images via Acres.

