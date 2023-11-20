20 rescued dogs up for adoption in S'pore, including golden retriever, dachshund & French bull dog

A total of 20 dogs of various breeds are up for adoption in Singapore.
A post by Derrick Tan, founder of dog rescue group Voices For Animals (VFA), shared about the adoption opportunity.
"New rescued batch of dogs available for adoption," he wrote.
"All our dogs are adults, no puppy or not puppy."
Tan added that some of the rescued pooches come with medical conditions that the future owners will need to follow up on, and there is a financial responsibility to see to their care in the future.
Four of the dogs are male, while the rest are female.
Most of the dogs are six to eight years old, and the youngest is three.
Answer questionnaire before adopting
Tan's post also included a lengthy questionnaire for interested adopters to fill in.
The purpose is to streamline and whittle down the prospective adopters who are recognised to be responsible, able and interested.
Some of the questions include, "Are you able to commit to their medical needs should they get unwell?", as well as "Are you able to commit till their very end?"
Purpose of questionnaire
Tan previously explained the rationale for the questionnaire and also provided examples of questions and requests he would not entertain from prospective adopters.
These questions include those asking if the dogs are good with children, as well as requests for dogs that are healthy.
In response, Tan wrote that children ought to be trained to be well-mannered around dogs, and questioned those keen on adoption on what would happen if an adopted dog turned out to be unwell.
Tan also reiterated that there will be no preferential treatment in choosing adopters as everyone has to go through the same process.
He previously wrote: "If my family and friends who are interested, please go through the same process too, if you have friends who are interested, please do not ask them to contact me, they are also required to drop an email and answer all the above mentioned questions."
Breed: American cocker spaniel
Gender: Male
Age: 8
Colour: Cream
Breed: Bichon frise
Gender: Male
Age: 7
Colour: White
Breed: Lagotto
Gender: Female
Age: 7
Colour: Cream
Breed: Poodle
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Silver
Breed: French bulldog
Gender: Male
Age: 6
Colour: Fawn
Breed: Poodle
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Red
Breed: Mini long haired dachshund
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Black and tan
Breed: Chihuahua
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Cream white
Breed: Pomeranian
Gender: Male
Age: 7
Colour: Chocolate
Breed: Dachshund crossbreed
Gender: Female
Age: 5
Colour: Black
Breed: French bull dog
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Black and tan
Breed: Golden retriever
Gender: Female
Age: 5
Colour: Cream
Breed: Poodle
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Cream
Breed: Poodle
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Red
Breed: Chihuahua
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Tricoloured
Breed: Chihuahua
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Black and white
Breed: Shetland sheepdog
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Sable
Breed: Crossbreed
Gender: Female
Age: 3
Colour: Brown
Breed: Maltipoo
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: White
Breed: Mini dachshund
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Colour: Chocolate and tan
All photos via Derrick Tan
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.