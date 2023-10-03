MCCY reminds public disposing of drinks with Lee Kuan Yew’s image to do so appropriately & responsibly

Using Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's images on commercial products like packaged drinks has raised concerns that it was "disrespectful".

Sembawang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Poh Li San filed a question in parliament on Oct. 3, 2023, asking if the use of Lee's image on a "local company’s commemorative packet drinks" had contravened guidelines on his name and image, and whether the Ministry has the authority to demand that distribution of such commercial products be withdrawn.

Packet drinks with Lee Kuan Yew's image in line with guidelines

The "commemorative package drink" in question likely refers to the limited edition chrysanthemum tea drink launched by local food and beverage brand Yeo's, which had the late Lee Kuan Yew's portrait on the packaging to celebrate Lee's centenary.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), Alvin Tan, replied that prior to the launch of their commemorative initiative, Yeo's had consulted MCCY to ensure that it was in line with the published guidelines.

MCCY subsequently assessed that the use of Lee's image on the commemorative drinks packet was respectful as the intent was to highlight his contribution to the transformation of Singapore into a "green city", Tan explained.

Yeo's also clarified that the commemorative packet drinks were not available for sale but were being distributed for free, he added.

But what if we throw the packet drink into the trash?

Poh further asked, "The packet drinks would be thrown into trash bins or even become litter. So how can MCCY ensure that there is no undue disrespect to Mr Lee Kuan Yew if packet drinks or similar commercial products are being allowed?"

Tan replied that they advise the public to dispose of the packet drinks in an "appropriate and responsible" manner.

He added that MCCY will also take public feedback into consideration in the future.

What are the guidelines?

Top left photo via Yeo's Facebook, right screenshot via MCI/YouTube