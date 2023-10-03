Back

MCCY reminds public disposing of drinks with Lee Kuan Yew’s image to do so appropriately & responsibly

People asked if there would be "undue respect" if we throw the drinks into the bin.

Matthias Ang | October 03, 2023, 02:29 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappUsing Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's images on commercial products like packaged drinks has raised concerns that it was "disrespectful".

Sembawang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Poh Li San filed a question in parliament on Oct. 3, 2023, asking if the use of Lee's image on a "local company’s commemorative packet drinks" had contravened guidelines on his name and image, and whether the Ministry has the authority to demand that distribution of such commercial products be withdrawn.

Packet drinks with Lee Kuan Yew's image in line with guidelines

The "commemorative package drink" in question likely refers to the limited edition chrysanthemum tea drink launched by local food and beverage brand Yeo's, which had the late Lee Kuan Yew's portrait on the packaging to celebrate Lee's centenary.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), Alvin Tan, replied that prior to the launch of their commemorative initiative, Yeo's had consulted MCCY to ensure that it was in line with the published guidelines.

MCCY subsequently assessed that the use of Lee's image on the commemorative drinks packet was respectful as the intent was to highlight his contribution to the transformation of Singapore into a "green city", Tan explained.

Yeo's also clarified that the commemorative packet drinks were not available for sale but were being distributed for free, he added.

But what if we throw the packet drink into the trash?

Poh further asked, "The packet drinks would be thrown into trash bins or even become litter. So how can MCCY ensure that there is no undue disrespect to Mr Lee Kuan Yew if packet drinks or similar commercial products are being allowed?"

Tan replied that they advise the public to dispose of the packet drinks in an "appropriate and responsible" manner.

He added that MCCY will also take public feedback into consideration in the future.

@mothershipsg MCCY assessed that Yeo's packet drinks with the late Lee Kuan Yew's image was in line with its guidelines. #sgnews #tiktoksg #sgparliament ♬ original sound - Mothership

What are the guidelines?

Top left photo via Yeo's Facebook, right screenshot via MCI/YouTube

Gunshots heard in Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, shoppers seen fleeing

One woman has been reported as injured as of 5pm.

October 03, 2023, 06:23 PM

Rising hawker food prices tied to utility costs sparks concerns of 'profiteering'

The government is working to protect consumers while observing if hawkers need more help.

October 03, 2023, 06:07 PM

How to save over S$900 while getting new furniture & appliances for your new BTO flat

Put together your new home without breaking the bank.

October 03, 2023, 05:52 PM

3rd 'Money No Enough' movie to return in 2024 after 15 years

Return of the comedic trio.

October 03, 2023, 05:34 PM

Asian Games official breaks leg due to athlete's hammer throw breaching safety netting

The athlete visited the official in hospital.

October 03, 2023, 05:04 PM

Speaker Kevin McCarthy narrowly averts US govt shutdown but may lose his job

Gone tomorrow?

October 03, 2023, 04:04 PM

Man, 82, dies after being hit by motorcycle while crossing road at Toa Payoh

The 27-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

October 03, 2023, 03:59 PM

S$2.8b money laundering case suspects not on Interpol Red Notice

Josephine Teo warned that anyone found complicit, even if they are Singapore citizens, will be dealt with according to the law.

October 03, 2023, 03:49 PM

Esso petrol station with iconic tiger statue at Tampines Ave 7 closes

SPC taking over.

October 03, 2023, 03:32 PM

S'pore alerted to S$2.8b money laundering case in 2021, 'quietly' launched probe in early 2022

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said it is "completely untrue" that the operation was done "at the behest of China".

October 03, 2023, 03:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.