Yeo's gives out 500,000 limited edition drinks with Lee Kuan Yew's portrait, sparks questions

Local food and beverage brand Yeo's recently launched a limited edition of their chrysanthemum tea drink with the late Lee Kuan Yew's portrait on the packaging to celebrate Lee's centenary.

Yeo's said it's also to pay tribute to Lee's monumental contribution to transforming Singapore from a kampung into a beautiful garden city.

Is it disrespectful to throw his portrait into the bin?

However, using Singapore's founding father on the drink's packaging drew criticism online.

Some felt that using Lee's portrait on a commercial product was a "denigration" or a "cheap endorsement".

On Yeo's Facebook and Instagram, people voiced their concern that people would discard the packaging after consuming the drinks, which could be disrespectful to the founding father's portrait.

Someone pointed out that people could just finish the drink and keep the packaging.

Yeo's response

In response to Mothership's queries, Yeo's CEO, Ong Yuh Hwang, stated that they had consulted the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth to ensure the initiative aligns with the published guidelines on using Lee’s name and image.

Ong said they "purposefully focused" on the " educational message of Singapore integrating gardens into our urban landscape" as they felt it was "visionary in 1967 and remained relevant today."

Ong pointed out that Yeo's found "like-minded" organisations to distribute the drinks "in an educational setting", such as at parks, museums, army camps, SAFRA clubs and schools.

"None of the 500,000 limited edition packets of our popular chrysanthemum tea are available for sale but are given away for free," explained Ong.

"When designing the packet, we deliberately abandoned the usual brand identity of the product, including the bright yellow and red colours and the prominent position of the logo. In the commemorative packaging, the green colour was used to convey Mr Lee’s visionary role in transforming Singapore into a green city.

The Yeo’s logo was also reduced and moved from the centre to the bottom of the packaging."

"We hope that Singaporeans will see this as a gesture on Yeo’s part to unify the community around the important value of balancing economic growth with environmental protection that the late Mr Lee had imparted," Ong said.

MCCY's guidelines

According to MCCY's website, the name, image or likeness of Lee:

could be used for purposes of identifying with the nation, including on works of art or publications or items for charitable purposes;

should be accorded dignity and respect;

should not be used by individuals or private organisations for commercial or publicity purposes, nor to suggest any kind of official endorsement of products or services; and

should be in accordance with all laws, including intellectual property law.

As long as the purpose of Lee's name and image is in accordance with the laws and guidelines outlined by MCCY, individuals and private organisations need not seek approval from MCCY.

Top photo via Yeo's