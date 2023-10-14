Another war relic found near Chapel Road, deemed not dangerous & removed

Another war relic was found near Chapel Road, which is located in Katong.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng shared in a Facebook post on Oct. 13 that "quick action was taken to safely evacuate the workers and alert the authorities".

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assessed that it posed no danger, and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had removed it, said Tan.

Tan then thanked the residents in the area for their cooperation.

Second war relic found in weeks

On Sep. 20, 2023, an unexploded 100kg World War II aerial bomb was discovered along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The war relic was deemed unsafe to move, and had to be disposed of on-site.

The SAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team conducted a controlled on-site disposal of the relic on Sep. 26.

Affected residents and other stakeholders in the area had to vacate their buildings during the controlled disposal temporarily.

SPF said in a Facebook post that the bomb was successfully disposed of at 1:45pm on Sep. 26.

Top photos by Tan See Leng/Facebook