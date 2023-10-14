Back

Another war relic found near Chapel Road, deemed not dangerous & removed

Second war relic found in less than a month.

Hannah Martens | October 14, 2023, 10:50 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Another war relic was found near Chapel Road, which is located in Katong.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng shared in a Facebook post on Oct. 13 that "quick action was taken to safely evacuate the workers and alert the authorities".

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assessed that it posed no danger, and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had removed it, said Tan.

Tan then thanked the residents in the area for their cooperation.

Second war relic found in weeks

On Sep. 20, 2023, an unexploded 100kg World War II aerial bomb was discovered along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The war relic was deemed unsafe to move, and had to be disposed of on-site.

The SAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team conducted a controlled on-site disposal of the relic on Sep. 26.

Affected residents and other stakeholders in the area had to vacate their buildings during the controlled disposal temporarily.

SPF said in a Facebook post that the bomb was successfully disposed of at 1:45pm on Sep. 26.

Top photos by Tan See Leng/Facebook

Firsthand: S'porean transgender woman lived as gay man for decades before getting help & transitioning

"My identity had always been labelled as a gay person... I didn't know how to manoeuvre out of it."

October 14, 2023, 09:50 AM

S'pore retiree to donate S$20 million to 10 charities after he dies, says 3 kids got enough to live

He sold his landed property in 2022 so he could donate more to charities.

October 14, 2023, 09:26 AM

Bukit Panjang woman who poured pee into neighbour's shoes fined S$800

She also threw a sandal into their house.

October 14, 2023, 08:04 AM

S'pore woman, 49, married with 2 children, charms 3 younger men into giving her over S$300,000

One man cheated his family out of their life savings for her.

October 13, 2023, 10:00 PM

S'pore can 'move quickly' due to small size, US is like-minded partner in critical & emerging tech: Lawrence Wong

Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology are some of the key focus areas of the bilateral cooperation.

October 13, 2023, 07:50 PM

S'pore student, 14, who died after fitness trial in school, wanted to be badminton world champion

His parents want answers.

October 13, 2023, 07:15 PM

S'pore Ryde driver tells passenger 'please get out of my car' after she supposedly asked him to speak nicely

The passenger claimed the driver shouted at her to put on her seatbelt.

October 13, 2023, 06:49 PM

SIT graduand does backflip on stage during convocation & lands on face

Face plant.

October 13, 2023, 06:02 PM

S'porean underwater photographer takes photo of a fish eating a fish, wins global competition

Whoa.

October 13, 2023, 05:45 PM

Mystery Californian wins S$2.42 billion in US Powerball Jackpot

Second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

October 13, 2023, 05:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.