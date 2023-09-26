WWII bomb in Upper Bukit Timah successfully destroyed: Police

The war relic along Upper Bukit Timah has been successfully disposed of, according to the Singapore Police Force.

This relic is the unexploded 100kg World War II aerial bomb discovered during excavation works at a construction site in Bukit Timah on the afternoon of Sep. 20.

Two controlled detonations

A controlled on-site disposal of the war relic was conducted by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, and the detonation was scheduled to end at 7pm on Sep. 26.

The disposal was done, following two controlled detonations, CNA reported.

The first detonation by the SAF, marked by a loud blast and plumes of smoke, took place at about 12.30pm, according to CNA.

It was followed by a similar detonation at 1.45pm, with the explosion displacing sandbags and dirt.

In a Facebook post at 2:08pm on Sep. 26, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced that the bomb had been successfully disposed of at 1:45pm.

The Building and Construction Authority, national water agency PUB, SP Group, and HDB are now assessing the safety of the construction site, roads, nearby drains and pipelines, as well as the evacuated buildings.

Affected roads and a portion of the Bukit Panjang Flyover (between Woodlands Road and Petir Road) and Upper Bukit Timah Road (between Petir Road and Cashew Road) remain closed.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the affected area until further notice.

