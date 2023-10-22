'Think especially of the children': President Tharman calls for 'vastly larger' humanitarian relief to enter Gaza

"Think especially of the children...They must have reason for hope in the future," President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in a lengthy Facebook post on Oct. 22, noting that the Palestinians are one of the youngest populations in the world, with almost half under the age of 18.

President Tharman shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, urging authorities to "allow vastly larger amounts of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza to prevent catastrophe".

Prior to the post, he joined religious leaders at a prayer session convened by the Inter-Religious Organisation, Singapore.

They prayed for peace and stability in the Middle East, and reaffirmed "the inter-faith understanding and harmony that must be preserved in Singapore".

"Think especially of the children": Tharman

"Anyone with a conscience must be deeply troubled by the unfolding human tragedy in Gaza," he began.

"And anyone with a sense of reality knows that the cycle of violence will keep repeating itself until a permanent political solution is found for Israel and the Palestinians to co-exist as neighbouring states, with hard assurances for each other’s security," President Tharman added.

He appealed to all to "think especially of the children" affected by the conflict in Gaza, citing the fact that the Palestinians are one of the youngest populations in the world.

He emphasised the importance of hope in these children's futures.

"If they are instead condemned to grow up under continuing Israeli occupation, without their own country, and without jobs, basic rights and dignity, there is no telling what path lies before Israel, Palestine and indeed all in the region."

Protecting civilian lives is priority

President Tharman subsequently called for the allowance of larger amounts of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

He cited that over 4000 innocent lives – including some 1500 children – have been lost due to aerial bombing in response to Hamas' attacks on Israel.

Two million more lives will be in danger under a "near total blockade of clean water, food, energy and medical supplies", he added.

Both sides face humanitarian disasters

"Anyone with a conscience must also be repulsed by the killings by Hamas militants in Southern Israel," Tharman said.

He provided historical context to his statements, mentioning the struggles that both sides have faced throughout history.

"Everyone can understand the trauma felt by Israelis following the Hamas assault - the deadliest since Israel’s founding as a nation – and the memories it brings of repeated pogroms against the Jews through history. And understand Israel’s relentless quest for security," he wrote.

"And no one can ignore the trauma and desperation of the Palestinians living under a 16-year Israeli siege of Gaza. In dehumanizing conditions, with limited clean water (even before the current blockade) and deprived of rights. Nor can one ignore the illegal encroachment by armed Israeli settlers in the West Bank, continuing the dispossession of Palestinians from their homes," he added.

However, despite the historical complexities to the conflict, President Tharman expressed that fundamentally, the taking of civilian lives is unjustifiable.

"But one thing is clear. Nothing in their complex history, or the grief experienced by either, can justify the indiscriminate taking of civilian lives on either side. It offends basic human morality, and flouts international law."

Need for a negotiated two-state solution

President Tharman emphasised the need for a negotiated two-state solution in line with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions to conclude the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The negotiated two-state solution must enable Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace and security, and with dignity, he said.

Earlier this week on Oct. 18, President Tharman, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan sent letters of condolences to the leaders from the Palestinian Authority.

In their letters, they expressed hope towards the critical goal of finding a longstanding and durable solution to the conflict.

While the solution will take time, President Tharman wrote that it can be achieved "with the support and commitment of other international parties".

However, he maintained that the protection of innocent civilians is most important and to "avoid collective punishment of a whole population".

"Not only because there are compelling humanitarian reasons. Not only because international law requires so. But because each round of extremism and violence against innocent people will harden hearts, and create new enemies. It risks broadening the conflict in the region. And it makes it more difficult to find a path to a future of peace, a future of hope for the young."

