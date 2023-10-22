20 trucks with emergency supplies enter Gaza, 1st supply of humanitarian aid since Israel's siege

A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza for the first time since Israel imposed a complete siege on the enclave in response to Hamas' attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to UNICEF, 20 trucks entered southern Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Saturday (Oct. 21).

Rafah is the only land border not controlled by Israel, but is itself subject to tight control by the Egyptian government.

"Much more is needed"

The 20 trucks carried urgently needed emergency supplies, including over 44,000 bottles of drinking water— enough for 22,000 people for one day, said UNICEF.

The Gaza Strip has a population of about 2.3 million.

"This first shipment of lifesaving aid from UNICEF and partners will help address the escalating needs of some of the hundreds of thousands of children who remain trapped in a war zone with little or no access to food, water, electricity, medicine or medical care two weeks after deadly attacks in Israel gave way to devastating retaliatory air strikes in Gaza," UNICEF added.

"Much more is needed," UNICEF said in a video posted on its social media pages.

A joint statement by UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, WFP and WHO stated that the "limited" supplies from the United Nations and the Egyptian Red Crescent is "only a small beginning and far from enough".

"More than 1.6 million people in Gaza are in critical need of humanitarian aid. Children, pregnant women and the elderly remain the most vulnerable. Nearly half of Gaza’s population are children. [...] We call for a humanitarian ceasefire, along with immediate, unrestricted humanitarian access throughout Gaza to allow humanitarian actors to reach civilians in need, save lives and prevent further human suffering. Flows of humanitarian aid must be at scale and sustained, and allow all Gazans to preserve their dignity."

Joint statement by @UNDP, @UNFPA, @UNICEF, @WFP and WHO on humanitarian supplies crossing into Gaza A first, but limited, shipment of life-saving humanitarian supplies from the United Nations and the Egyptian Red Crescent entered Gaza today on 20 trucks, passing through the… pic.twitter.com/Zfq1OwxXDV — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 21, 2023

UN secretary-general António Guterres said that the people of Gaza "need a commitment for much more – a continuous delivery of aid at the scale that is needed".

"We are working nonstop with all relevant parties to make it happen," he added.

A 20-truck convoy of the Egyptian Red Crescent is moving today into Gaza. The people of Gaza need a commitment for much more – a continuous delivery of aid at the scale that is needed. We are working nonstop with all relevant parties to make it happen. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 21, 2023

CNN reported that the Rafah border crossing "closed quickly" after the 20 trucks went through.

Shipment came after prolonged negotiations

The shipment of humanitarian aid into Gaza came after prolonged negotiations.

It was delayed for days out of Israeli's concerns that it might be used to funnel weapons and munitions to Hamas.

According to Reuters, Israel had said that it will not allow aid to enter from its territory until Hamas releases the hostages it took during its attack, and that aid can enter through Egypt as long as it does not end up in the hands of Hamas.

In his visit to the Rafah border crossing on Oct. 20, Guterres urged for the humanitarian aid to be delivered into Gaza as soon as possible.

It’s impossible to be at the Rafah crossing & not feel heartbroken. Behind these walls there are 2 million people in Gaza with no water, food, medicine, fuel. On this side, these trucks have what they need. We need to make them move—as soon as possible, as many as necessary. pic.twitter.com/GaogVeKtsl — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 20, 2023

Biden secured an agreement to let humanitarian aid into Gaza

On Oct. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he had reached a deal with the leaders of Israel and Egypt to allow aid delivery into Gaza.

Biden said in an Oct. 21 statement that the opening of the essential supply route was "the result of days of diplomatic engagement at the highest levels".

"I made it clear from the outset of this crisis–in both my public statements and private conversations–that humanitarian assistance was a critical and urgent need that had to get moving, and I express my deep personal appreciation for the leadership of President Al-Sisi of Egypt, Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel, and the United Nations to allow the resumption of this assistance."

Biden added that the U.S. "remains committed" to ensuring that civilians in Gaza will continue to have access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance, "without diversion by Hamas".

"We will continue to work with all parties to keep the Rafah crossing in operation to enable the continued movement of aid that is imperative to the welfare of the people of Gaza, and to continue working to protect civilians, consistent with obligations under international humanitarian law. We also continue to work around the clock, in partnership with Egypt and Israel, to facilitate the ability of U.S. citizens and their immediate family members to exit Gaza safely and travel via Egypt to their final destinations."

Today, the first convoy of humanitarian assistance since Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel arrived in Gaza and reached Palestinians in need. The opening of this essential supply route was the result of days of diplomatic engagement at the highest levels. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 21, 2023

Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said that the first shipment of humanitarian aid followed "days of deep and intense negotiations".

"I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies - including food, water, medicine and fuel - to the people of Gaza, in a safe, dependable, unconditional and unimpeded manner," he added.

This first convoy must not be the last. pic.twitter.com/ZihfgQuMzF — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) October 21, 2023

