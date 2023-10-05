Back

Thai woman, 28, in alleged multi-million dollar luxury goods scam handed 168 more charges

She now faces a total of 172 charges.

Fiona Tan | October 05, 2023, 05:44 PM

On Oct. 5, 2023, 28-year-old Thai national Siriwipa Pansuk was handed 168 more charges.

Pansuk and her 28-year-old Singaporean husband, Pi Jiapeng, are allegedly involved in the 2022 multi-million-dollar luxury goods scam.

Two fraudulent trading charges, 166 cheating charges

Pansuk and her husband, Pi, reportedly specialised in procuring luxury goods for other people.

The couple owned the companies Tradenation and Tradeluxury, and are alleged of collecting some S$32 million in payments without fulfilling orders.

Pansuk and Pi were each given one charge of fraudulent trading on Oct. 5, 2023, CNA and The Straits Times reported.

The couple are both accused of collecting S$24,782,798 in payments from customers for luxury watch orders despite knowing that Tradenation did not have "any reasonable expectation of fulfilling these orders given its financial condition".

Pansuk was handed another count of fraudulent trading, where she is accused of collecting S$946,948 in payments for luxury bag orders between Mar. 9, 2022 and May 3, 2022.

She allegedly did this despite knowing that the company did not expect to fulfil these orders given its financial condition, CNA said.

She was given another 166 charges for cheating on Oct. 5, 2023, and is now facing a total of 172 charges, including a charge of leaving Singapore after surrendering her travel documents.

Husband handed two charges

Pi was similarly handed new charges on Oct. 5, 2023.

On top of the fradulent trading charge, Pi was charged with failing to exercise his duties as the director of Tradeluxury.

He is accused of failing to exercise his duties as Tradeluxury's director and thus, resulting in its business to carry on for a "fraudulent purpose".

The couple's pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Oct. 11, 2023.

Top image screenshot from AMARINTV : อมรินทร์ทีวี/YouTube and courtesy of Mothership reader

