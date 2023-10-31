SIA & Scoot resuming flights from S'pore to Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shenzhen & Xiamen from Nov. 26

If you are planning to travel to China for the upcoming December holidays, you have good reason to rejoice.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Oct, 30 that it is set to resume flights to four cities in China starting on Nov. 26.

SIA's affiliated budget carrier Scoot will also relaunch its Singapore-Changsha flight on the same day, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

SIA to resume suspended flights to 4 cities in China

SIA will resume flights between Singapore and four Chinese cities: Chongqing, Chengdu, Shenzhen, and Xiamen.

The national carrier will be deploying its Boeing 737-8 MAX jets, with each having a seating capacity of 154, for these four routes.

These flights were suspended earlier this year in late March due to "regulatory reasons".

Return flights to Chongqing will be available three times every week from Nov. 26 onwards.

A new daily return service to Shenzhen will be launched on Nov. 26.

SIA will also operate a daily return flight to Xiamen, commencing on Dec. 3.

SIA to monitor passenger demand for S'pore-Chengdu flights

For the last destination, Chengdu, SIA said that it will start with four round trips per week, from Dec. 3 to Dec. 31.

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 29 in 2024, the number of flights to the capital of Sichuan province will be increased to a daily service. However, the frequency of the flights will be scaled down to return flights three times a week from Jan. 31, as SIA monitors the passenger demand for its Singapore-Chengdu flights. New daily two round-trip S'pore-Guangzhou flights SIA is also expected to increase its number of return flights to Guangzhou to two per day by the end of December 2023. By the end of 2023, SIA is expected to operate 70 weekly flights to seven Chinese destinations, including Beijing. Scoot to resume return services to Changsha Scoot is set to resume return services to Changsha from Nov. 26 on its Airbus A320 and A320neo airplanes. "Neo" is an acronym for new engine option, as these planes have new engines and improved aerodynamics. However, the budget airline will stop offering flights to Shenzhen from Nov. 25. The route will be taken over by SIA on the following day. Scoot will operate 80 weekly flights to 16 destinations in China, including additional flights to Nanjing, Qingdao, Shenyang, Tianjin, Wuhan, and Xi’an. Half a million travellers to & from China in August 2023 China has moved up to be among Changi Airport's top five markets from July to September 2023, said Changi Airport Group when it reported the airport's Q3 operating indicators this month. Half a million people travelled to and from China in August in a "surge" of traffic during the country's summer holiday, after the 15-day visa-free entry policy for Singaporean citizens was resumed from Jul. 26. With China as a key market, SIA Group told The Straits Times that it will continue monitoring the demand for air travel, and cooperating with the relevant authorities to adjust its network and capacity. Over 370,000 SIA & Scoot discounted flight tickets at SIA travel fair this weekend More than 370,000 discounted flight tickets will be available at SIA's upcoming Time to Fly travel fair. The fair will take place from Nov. 3 to 5 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre Halls 405 and 406. SIA will be offering more than 170,000 SIA round-trip discounted tickets, while Scoot will offer 200,000 one-way tickets at discounted rates. If you can't attend the fair physically, you can buy the discounted tickets through online sales between Nov. 3 and 16 on SIA's website, SIA's mobile application, and SIA-appointed travel agents.

Top image from Canva.

Related stories