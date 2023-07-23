China to resume 15-day visa-free entry policy for S'porean citizens from Jul. 26

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) welcomes China’s announcement that it will reinstate the 15-day visa-free arrangement for Singaporeans travelling to China with effect from 26 July 2023.

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore has earlier announced that the policy will apply to Singaporeans who enter China for business, tourism, family visit and transit purposes, CGTN reported.

The policy's reinstatement will "facilitate people and business flows between (both) countries and pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation," said MFA.

This will follow closely after the upgrade in Singapore-China relations to an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to Beijing.

Visa applications

China's Embassy in Singapore has earlier issued a notice on Jul. 23, noting that the policy will take effect at 12am on Jul. 26.

Visas that have already been issued to Singaporean citizens will continue to be valid.

Accepted visa applications will also be reviewed and issued as per normal.

The announcement comes four months after China officially reopened its borders to visitors, as well as various instances of long queues at the visa application centre.

