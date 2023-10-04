Back

Shanti Pereira holds back tears as national anthem plays during 200m gold victory ceremony

An emotional moment.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 04, 2023, 01:43 PM

Shanti Pereira won the women's 200m final Asian Games gold medal on Oct. 2.

She cruised to victory in her pet event with a timing of 23.03 seconds at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

China's Li Yuting came in second (23.28sec), while Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong took bronze (23.48sec).

The 27-year-old Singaporean could not hold back her tears when the national anthem played during the victory ceremony, after she was presented with her gold medal.

via Mediacorp Sports

Pereira managed to keep her composure for most of the anthem until the end.

via Mediacorp Sports

You can watch the victory ceremony here on Mediacorp Sports.

It was an emotional moment as this was Singapore’s first athletics gold medal in the Asian Games in 49 years.

This was also the second medal that Pereira won for Singapore at the 19th Asian Games.

The sprint queen took silver after she was pipped by 0.04sec in the 100m race earlier on Sep. 30.

Top photos via Mediacorp Sports

