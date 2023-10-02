Shanti Pereira wins Asian Games 200m with S'pore's 1st athletics gold medal since 1974

Shanti Pereira, take a bow.

The Singaporean sprinter continued her record-breaking form this season by taking home a historic gold in the women's 200m final at the Asian Games.

She cruised to victory with a timing of 23.03sec at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Oct. 2 (Monday). This is not far off from her 200m personal best of 22.57sec.

China's Li Yuting came in second in 23.28sec, while Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong took bronze in 23.48sec.

Two days ago, Pereira had also claimed a silver in the women’s 100m, losing out narrowly to China's Ge Manqi by a mere 0.04 seconds.

Historic athletics gold for the nation

This marks Singapore's first athletics gold medal at the Asian Games in almost 50 years.

The last Singaporean to claim this honour was Chee Swee Lee, who achieved this feat in the women's 400m, at the 1974 Games in Teheran, Iran.

This was Pereira's first 200m Asian Games final.

She qualified for the event by finishing first in her heat on Oct. 1, with a timing of 23.14sec.

Pereira's blistering form

This most recent triumph comes off the back of a year to remember for Pereira.

She made history with victories in the 100m and 200m at the SEA Games in Cambodia in May.

Pereira followed that up with a sprint double at the Asian Athletics Championships in July.

In August, she qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by matching the entry mark of 22.57sec, in her pet event, the 200m.

In doing so, she became the first Singaporean to qualify for that event at the world meet.

Top image from Sports SG / Bryan Foo (@bryanfootography) on Instagram.