S'pore mustn't let external events affect our racial & religious peace: Shanmugam on Israel-Hamas conflict

"We must, in Singapore, maintain our racial and religious peace," said Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K Shanmugam.

He was speaking to the media at a doorstop interview on Oct. 12, 2023, addressing the issue of the recent conflict in the Middle East.

Shanmugam stated that the "very serious" situation in Gaza will "evoke a lot of emotions across the world", and will impact Singapore and the Southeast Asia region as well.

"There are deep divides in how people are reacting. And as the conflict unfolds, these divides are inevitably going to become deeper. If you look at the significant divide, in this region and other places, is often along racial and religious lines."

He added that Singapore's position on Israel-Palestine and our support for the Two-State Solution is "well known" and "has been stated repeatedly".

"Extreme violence must be condemned"

Shanmugam went on to address the security issues relating to Singapore, stating that "in no circumstances can we accept any kind of terrorist attack".

He described the Hamas' attack on Israel as a "massive terrorist attack" that must be condemned in "clear, unequivocal terms".

"It is possible to hold very strong views on what is happening in the region. It is possible to deplore how the Palestinians have been treated over the years," he said.

"It is possible to deeply sympathise with the plight of the Palestinians, and yet still unequivocally condemn the terrorist attacks carried out in Israel. These atrocities cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever, whether of fundamental problems or historical grievances."

He then indicated that there is going to be a "very severe reaction" on the part of Israel, which will retaliate with its "full might".

These international events, he said however, must not be allowed to affect the internal racial and religious peace in Singapore.

Stepping up security and vigilance

Shanmugam stressed the necessity of staying vigilant, as terrorist groups will look to "exploit" such dissent.

"They have already issued calls for followers to join in a wider jihad against Israel. There have also been reports of anti-semitic incidents overseas," he said.

He added that action would be taken against anyone promoting or espousing extremism and violence.

The government has detained Singaporeans under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for being influenced by pro-Hamas narratives.

One man, who was detained in March 2021, had wanted to travel to Gaza to fight for the Hamas, and had planned a knife attack against Jews at a synagogue in Singapore.

A second person, who had also planned to join the fight with Hamas after watching videos online, was detained in November 2022.

A boy, who was planning to conduct knife attacks against Muslims at two Singaporean mosques after the Christchurch attack, was also detained in December 2020.

"So far, we have managed to avoid letting international events like these, destabilise us within Singapore," said Shanmugam.

He assured that Singapore's security agencies are currently monitoring the situation and taking "additional measures" to step up security alertness, such as increasing patrols at some events and places.

"Emergency forces are always on alert, to respond to incidents. Places which are possible targets have had their security re-assessed. And for places at higher risk, we are increasing security. ICA has also stepped up its measures."

Maintaining peace in Singapore

Of the issue regarding innocent civilians caught in the crossfire, the minister said that it was a "very emotive one".

But he said that in terms of Singapore's religious harmony and understanding, we're in a "fairly good position".

"There is a lot of mutual respect and trust between religious and racial groups, and Singaporeans strongly value our racial and religious diversity and harmony. This is something that many, maybe, take for granted."

Shanmugam then brought up a 2022 survey featured in a Pew commentary, that showcased the high levels of inter-religious tolerance and acceptance in Singapore.

Citing the survey results, he stated that Singapore is the most religiously diverse country in the world.

He elaborated that while most of our South and Southeast Asian counterparts associate their country's majority religion with national identity, 90 per cent of Singaporeans said that various religions were compatible with local culture and values.

"Our religious leaders, our people are very different, compared with many other countries... What we have built over the years and what we now have, is precious, and extremely remarkable. And we must do our best to protect it."

When asked how he thought Israel should respond to the Hamas attack, he said: "You know, we do not control Israel's response."

However, it's "fair to say" that any response made on Israel's part would have to be consistent with international law and rules of war, said Shanmugam.

Top image via Mothership and South First Responders Telegram