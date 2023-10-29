Woman, 50, arrested for public nuisance on SBS bus after refusing to put down her feet from grab pole

A 50-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance after she refused to put down her feet from the grab pole on an SBS bus.

The police told Lianhe Zaobao that they were alerted to the dispute on a bus along Boon Lay Way towards Jurong East Central, on Oct 26 at 6:17pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Background

The woman seated at the back of the bus initially rested her legs on the bus seat opposite her.

The bus driver subsequently came over and pointed her to the sticker on the bus, which indicated that resting one's legs on bus seats is against the rules.

Instead of complying, the woman decided to put her feet up on the grab pole in the bus instead.

While resting her sock-clad feet on the pole, the woman then covered her face with her visor and took a nap.

According to a passenger who posted the incident on TikTok, the bus driver called the police.

The rest of the passengers had to get off the bus and take another to continue their journey.

Bus drivers are trained to handle such situations

An SBS Transit spokesperson told Mothership that passengers are encouraged to be "gracious and considerate" as this contributes to a pleasant journey on public transport.

The bus drivers are trained to handle such situations and have Standard Operating Procedures to abide by.

When such a situation arises, they will first advise the passenger to stop the act immediately.

If the passenger refuses to cooperate, they will contact our Operations Control Centre to report the incident and seek guidance on the course of action to take.

"This can unfortunately cause delay to the journeys," the spokesperson added.

Top image from @bbshidah/TikTok