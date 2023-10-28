SBS bus driver calls police after woman refuses to put down her feet from grab pole

It is against the rule in Singapore to rest your legs on bus seats.

Stickers indicating this rule are often found pasted in buses as well.

In case you don't know what the sticker looks like:

However, one woman in Singapore may have found a loophole to this rule, as she decided to put her feet up on the grab poles of the bus instead.

Taking off her shoes and resting her sock-clad feet on the pole, the woman then covered her face with her visor and took a nap.

But doing so is not without its consequences, as the bus captain came up to speak to her.

Their heated exchange was captured by Tiktok user @bbshidah, who told Mothership that the incident happened on bus service 99 towards Jurong Town Hall.

Argued with bus captain

In the video, the driver can be seen pointing towards the side — presumably at a sticker indicating the rule.

He asked the woman, "You see the sticker or not?"

The woman angrily replied, "You see your bus driver uniform or not? I put down now, what you want?"

However, just mere seconds later, she put her legs back up nonchalantly.

A voice can be heard saying, "Call the police ah".

According to Shidah, the bus driver did call the police, and the rest of the passengers had to get off the bus and take another to continue their journey.

In response to Mothership's query, here's what SBS Transit spokesperson said:

"SBS Transit encourages passengers to be gracious and considerate as this contributes towards making journeys pleasant on public transport. For this reason, we have posters promoting gracious and considerate behaviour on board to encourage and remind them. We also conduct school talks and visits to our bus interchanges and MRT stations throughout the year to reiterate these messages. Our Bus Captains are trained in handling incidents on board and they are guided by Standard Operating Procedures. Whenever they are aware of or alerted to a situation, our Bus Captains will advise the passenger to stop the act immediately. If the passenger refuses to cooperate, they will contact our Operations Control Centre to report the incident and seek guidance on the course of action to take. This can unfortunately cause delay to the journeys."

Comments

The comments section of the video did not go easy on the woman, with one saying that she did not have manners and respect.

Another pointed out that the woman had placed her leg up very high, and perhaps was being difficult on purpose.

Some commenters also recognised the woman, claiming that they had seen her in other buses.

As it turns out, there was another similarly viral TikTok video, possibly involving the same woman.

This woman argued with another passenger for the same reason — putting her legs where she should not have.

In this incident however, she had her feet up against the frame of the bus window.

Speaking in Hokkien, a male passenger can be seen in the video berating her for her uncivil behaviour.

However, the woman retorted that it was none of his business if she put her legs up.

The video was uploaded earlier this year on Jan. 3, 2023.

Top photos from @bbshidah/ Tiktok