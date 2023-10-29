Python found snoozing under car bonnet at Marine Terrace

What would you do if you see a python in an urban area?

Freeze up and run? Or slowly back away?

Upon spotting a python under the bonnet of a car, a few members of the public attempted to catch the snake using sticks and a sack.

Python resting under a car bonnet in Marine Parade

In two separate videos posted onto TikTok, a python was seen coiled under the bonnet of a black car.

The incident appeared to happen at 57 Marine Terrace.

The snake is likely to be a Reticulated python, a native species to Singapore.

The Reticulated python is commonly found in Singapore. It is occasionally sighted in urban areas.

An attempt to catch it

The python in the video also looked spooked and confused after being discovered. In response, it quickly coiled into itself and tried to slither further into the car.

Meanwhile, a few people milled around the vehicle, trying to extract the python from the car.

On one hand, a man in a red shirt seemed relatively unfazed by the large reptile, clutching onto a long wooden pole as he stared at the snake.

On the other, a female voice can be heard behind the camera advising the group to leave the snake alone.

"Don't touch it, don't touch it, let the NEA come," she said.

She sounded concerned as the python slithered further into the car.

Another TikTok video shows the group trying to pry the snake away from the vehicle.

A woman in brown shirt can be seen grabbing onto the body of the snake.

Two men, armed with wooden batons, tried to clamp the snake's head to the ground in an effort to force the snake into a brown paper bag.

The trio then pulled the bag over the snake's head, and prompted the reptile into the bag.

Once more than half of its body was in, the trio then lifted the snake off the ground and collected it in the bag.

While it seemed like the authorities have been alerted, the python's fate is uncertain.

Why was the python inside the car?

Pythons play an important role in keeping the population of pests, such as rodents, low, according to the National Parks’ Board (NParks) website.

Previously, an NParks rescuer shared that the animals spotted in urban areas provide insight about the environment we live in.

Sighting a python can mean the area is infested with rats.

Pythons have adapted well to an urbanised Singapore and had been spotted inside drain pipes and canals before.

Being a cold blooded creature, pythons may enjoy the warmth in the car which could explain sightings of them in vehicles. The bonnet also offers a safe shelter to the reptile.

Reticulated pythons are active at night so the python found at Marine Terrace could be snoozing comfortably under the bonnet when it was found during day time.

Leave them alone, call an expert for help

Reticulated pythons are shy creatures that will typically try to slither away, and will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.

If one spots a snake, keep calm and keep a safe distance away from the reptile.

The snake should be left alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat. One should also not attempt to handle the snake.

Or worse, attack it.

Members of the public can call the NParks helpline at 1800 476 1600 or the Acres 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline 9783 7782 if assistance is required.

You can learn more tips on how to live harmoniously with wild animals like pythons via Our Wild Neighbours website.

