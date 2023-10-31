Back

PSP calls for protection of Israeli & Palestinian civilians, supports S'pore's stand on 2-state solution

The party condemned violence against innocent civilians.

Khine Zin Htet | October 31, 2023, 07:08 PM

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced their position on the Gaza crisis.

In a Facebook post dated Oct. 30, PSP said that the lives of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians must be protected.

"The PSP unequivocally condemns violence against innocent civilians," they said.

"We call on Hamas to immediately and unconditionally return all civilian hostages safely to their families.

We call on Israel to comply with international law, including the Geneva Conventions and the UN Charter, while in defence of its citizens and territory."

PSP reiterated Singapore's position that a two-state solution is necessary for bringing about a"just, enduring, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East".

The party also added that they plan to expound on their position on the Gaza crisis during the next parliamentary sitting which is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2023.

Will be discussed in Parliament

The PSP is the latest political party to set out its position on the Gaza crisis, since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October.

The Workers' Party (WP) issued a statement on Oct. 18, calling for an end to the hostilities and for humanitarian aid to be delivered into the region.

Both the PSP and the WP have expressed their support for the Singapore government's long-held stand that a two-state solution is the only viable way forward to an end to the crisis.

Even though the conflict is taking place in the Middle East, its effects are clearly felt among Singaporeans.

The Workers' Party said that its Members of Parliament had received "many emails and representations" from Singaporeans regarding the issue.

Recently, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged that many Singaporeans who follow current events closely might be moved by the "horrendous" and "heartrending" stories online.

He also pointed out that the local Muslim population are "very agitated" by the conflict because they empathise with and have compassion for the Palestinian cause.

PM Lee said that "a lot of questions" on the conflict have been filed in Parliament as a result of Singaporeans' interest in the issue. They will be discussed during the next parliamentary sitting on Nov. 6.

Top photo from PSP's Facebook

