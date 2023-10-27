Back

Police investigating car incident claims by woman, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse

She claimed that a "designated driver" purposely hit her near Marina Boulevard during the early hours of Oct. 10, 2023.

Winnie Li | October 27, 2023, 09:57 AM

The Singapore Police Force is investigating the claims made by the woman who verbally abused a Singapore General Hospital (SGH) staff that her foot was injured after being deliberatively hit by a driver, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The 29-year-old Han Feizi made the accusations in one of the videos documenting her conversations with a female plainclothes police officer.

Han's accusations

In the clip, Han claimed that a "designated driver" purposely hit her near Marina Boulevard during the early hours of Oct. 10, 2023, causing her to sustain injuries on her foot.

Initially, she told the driver she was fine and there was no need to take responsibility.

However, Han claimed she became upset when the driver told others at the scene that she was fine and didn't offer to help her get up, even though she had been lying on the ground for 20 minutes.

She said this led her to demand the driver to either help her, pay her S$5,000, or send her to the hospital.

In the end, the driver chose to ferry Han to the hospital.

The video ended with the police officer confirming with Han that she did not want to leave a statement.

Zaobao understands that the "designated driver" referred by Han was actually a private-hire vehicle driver.

Background

Han was handed six charges on Oct. 13, 2023, which included using abusive language against a public service worker or public servant, harassment, assault and public nuisance.

On Oct. 24, two more charges were brought against her under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Charge sheets revealed that Han is accused of falsely declaring in her application for a work permit that she would work as a clerk for a company called KDL Elements, even though she did not intend to do so.

She also allegedly moonlighted as a freelance hostess at various locations from Aug. 1, 2023, to Oct. 11, 2023.

On Oct. 25, Han was sentenced to five weeks and five days in jail, in addition to a S$600 fine, after she pleaded guilty to five of the eight charges against her. The other three charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Her appearance in court also caused the courtroom to be packed with members of the media and the public, most of whom were men of all ages.

