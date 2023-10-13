Woman, 29, who argued with police, charged in court for allegedly abusing public servants

Two videos showing a woman arguing with a female police officer in plain clothes at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) have been making the rounds on the internet recently.

Intends to plead guilty

The woman, Han Feizi, 29, was charged in court on Oct. 13, 2023.

She is facing a total of six charges:

1 count of public nuisance;

2 counts of using abusive language against public service worker or public servant;

2 counts of assaulting or using criminal force on security officer; and

1 count of intentionally causing harassment.

Han appeared in court via video link at around 9:40am, wearing a black shirt, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

According to ST, she told the court that she intends to plead guilty and apologised for her actions.

Her case will next be heard on Oct. 25, 2023.

Oct. 10, 2023 SGH incident

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF)'s Facebook post, the woman is in Singapore on a work permit.

Police received a call on Oct. 10, 2023 early morning

SPF said they received a call for assistance regarding a verbally abusive patient at SGH at around 2:35am on Oct. 10, 2023.

The woman was at SGH's accident and emergency department to seek medical treatment for her injured foot.

She allegedly shouted and caused annoyance to the public.

She also allegedly verbally abused a nurse prior to the police officers' arrival.

In response to Mothership's queries, SGH replied that the woman had turned abusive towards staff on duty at the emergency department when she was handed a mask and reminded to put one on, as per the Ministry of Health's (MOH) guidelines in hospitals.

Woman uncooperative and used Mandarin vulgarities

Two investigation officers in plainclothes arrived at around 3:15am to interview the woman.

SPF said they introduced themselves as investigation officers from Central Police Division at the onset and engaged the woman in the presence of other police officers who were in uniform.

The woman was reportedly uncooperative and refused to provide her statement when the officers engaged her.

She also allegedly used Mandarin vulgarities against one of the investigation officers.

Woman attempted to grab officer's pass

After some time, she started recording segments of her interaction with the investigation officers, and at one point, attempted to take one of the investigation officers’ security pass.

The investigation officer firmly told her not to touch her pass.

As the woman was awaiting medical treatment, the officers decided to allow her to complete her treatment first and to follow up with her later.

The woman later allegedly uploaded the video recordings.

Woman uploaded recordings

Mothership understands that the video recordings were allegedly uploaded onto what appears to be the woman's Douyin account.

The account also seems to feature a personal statement from the woman that was made on Oct. 10, 2023 evening and stated that she is a long-term work permit holder.

Another incident on Oct. 3, 2023

SPF said this was not the only time that the police had been called in against the woman.

The police were alerted to another incident involving the woman on Oct. 3, 2023.

The security team of a condominium located along Marina Boulevard had called the police for assistance after the woman allegedly pushed one of the security officers on his shoulder and pulled his tie.

She also allegedly used insulting and abusive words towards the security officer.

SPF stated that the woman was allegedly intoxicated at that time, and the security team were assissting in escorting her up to her unit.

SPF noted that while the woman was compliant upon the police officers' arrival, she was investigated for the alleged offences committed against the security officer.

Woman may have contravened work permit conditions

In the course of investigations, SPF had also found reason to suspect that the woman could have contravened the conditions of her work permit.

SPF stated that it would refer the matter to the Ministry of Manpower.

If convicted of public nuisance, she can be fined up to S$2,000.

If convicted of using abusive language against a public service worker or public servant, she can be jailed up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

If convicted of assaulting or using criminal force on security officer, she can be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$7,500, or both.

If convicted of intentionally causing harassment, she can be jailed up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

