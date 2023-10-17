Gutzy Asia, S'pore Eye & TOC issued POFMA correction for false claims about nationality of woman outside Yishun flat

Warning: This story contains descriptions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to issue Correction Directions to Singapore Eye, Gutzy Asia, and The Online Citizen (TOC).

This is because the three publishers had falsely claimed that a woman who was found hanging naked outside an HDB block in Yishun, before falling to her death, was a Filipino migrant domestic worker or Filipino worker in their articles and social media posts, said MOM in their Oct. 16 press release.

The deceased was a Singaporean woman, stated government fact-checker website Factually.

Which three platforms?

As a result, Singapore Eye, Gutzy Asia, and TOC will be required to insert the correction notice, with a link to the government's clarifications, on their websites and online platforms.

Singapore Eye is a Chinese-language publisher.

Gutzy Asia is a publication run by staff members from TOC after the latter's website and social media platforms were declared by the Minister for Communications and Information as Declared Online Locations under POFMA in July 2023, said TOC.

Gutzy Asia's claim is 'misleading'

Specifically, MOM said that Gutzy Asia's article and Facebook posts, which linked the death to "urgent concerns about the wellbeing of domestic workers in Singapore amidst recent similar incidents" and stated that this "spark[ed] calls for greater oversight and reforms to ensure their safety and wellbeing," was "misleading."

This is because the publisher's claim "suggests that there has been insufficient oversight by the government" over the well-being of migrant domestic workers (MDWs), said the ministry.

MOM's measures to support mental well-being of MDWs

In response, MOM said that it had put in place "a suite" of measures to support the mental well-being of MDWs, with one such measure being house visits by its officers:

"Since April 2021, MOM officers have started house visits to engage some MDWs and their employers directly. MOM officers are trained to look out for indicators of stress and discuss any issues raised with employers so that they can be adequately addressed."

Additionally, together with the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) under the National Trades Union Congress, MOM has launched three CDEConnect centres.

"The centres provide convenience for MDWs and their employers to walk in and seek advice on employment issues. The centres conduct compulsory interviews for all first-time MDWs to ensure they adapt well to their new role. MOM also works with non-governmental organisations to extend our support measures."

