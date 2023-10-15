Back

Naked woman who hung outside Yishun flat & fell to death wasn't migrant domestic worker: MOM

The ministry urged the public not to speculate.

Joshua Lee | October 15, 2023, 07:00 PM

Warning: This story contains descriptions of suicide. Discretion is advised.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is urging the public to avoid speculating about the identity of a woman who was recently found hanging naked from a clothes rack outside an Yishun flat before she fell to her death.

The ministry said that it is aware of articles and video footage of the incident that are circulating, and alongside, the rumour that the woman was a migrant domestic worker.

"This is untrue. The deceased is not a migrant domestic worker," said MOM, who added that investigations are ongoing.

Deceased reported to be a 47-year-old Singaporean

On Oct. 12. the woman was spotted hanging from her clothes rack outside her flat on the 11th floor of Block 874 Yishun Street 81.

She was naked.

She subsequently fell to her death.

Gutzy.Asia reported that "initial reports" suggested that the woman was a migrant domestic worker from the Philippines.

8world reported that Venerable Shi Fa Rong from the Sagaramudra Buddhist Society went to the scene of the incident on Oct. 14 to offer prayers to the deceased.

He subsequently told the Chinese media that the woman was a Singaporean who lived on the 11th floor. She has allegedly died by suicide.

The police received a call for assistance at Block 874 at 7:20am on the day of the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was also on the scene; they conveyed the woman, a 47-year-old, to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

She was unconscious when she was conveyed to the hospital and subsequently passed away there.

The police have ruled out foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO (for targets of online harms): Call: 8001 01 4616 | Whatsapp: 6571 4400 (9am to 9pm)

Top image: Internet.

 

 

