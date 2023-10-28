PM Lee sends letter to Chinese premier Li Qiang to express condolences on predecessor Li Keqiang's death

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong wrote a letter to Chinese premier Li Qiang to express his condolences on the passing of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

On Oct. 27, 2023, Li Keqiang passed away at the of 68 due to a heart attack, according to Chinese reports.

First met in 2005

In a letter dated Oct. 28, 2023, as shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM Lee said he had the privilege of meeting the late Li in Shenyang in 2005.

Since that first meeting, PM Lee said he had worked closely with the late Li to strengthen the partnership between Singapore and China.

He warmly recalled when the late Li came to Singapore on an official visit as premier in 2018 and said it gave the bilateral cooperation between Singapore and China a "timely boost".

Key bilateral milestones while Li Keqiang was premier

PM Lee said several key bilateral milestones happened during Li Keqiang's time as China's premier.

"A strong proponent of Singapore-China cooperation, we did much together under his watch as Premier," he said in an Oct. 28, 2023 Facebook post.

These included the establishment of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, the launch of the Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative, and the upgraded protocol of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

He said this collectively reflected the forward-looking nature of the bilateral ties between both countries.

Li Keqiang's contributions to the ASEAN region

He added that the late Li also played an important role in strengthening ASEAN-China cooperation, representing China at ASEAN Summits over the past decade.

As a result, ASEAN and China are now each other’s largest trading partners.

"The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership are amongst Mr Li’s lasting contributions to regional integration," PM Lee said.

PM Lee: "Our thoughts are with the people of China."

PM Lee said in his Facebook post that he last met Li Keqiang in November 2022 "on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh".

He added that he was "saddened" by the former premier's passing.

PM Lee said in his condolence letter that the late Li was a statesman who served his country with great dedication.

He said China overcame many challenges, pressed on with reform and opening up, and achieved economic development that dramatically improved the lives of the Chinese people under his leadership.

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Mr Li Keqiang, former Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China," PM Lee said.

"Our thoughts are with the people of China."

