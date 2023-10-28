'If you have a friend coming from afar, what a pleasure it is': Former China premier Li Keqiang valued & advanced relations with S'pore

China's former premier, Li Keqiang, "valued and advanced" Singapore-China relations during his 10-year tenure, said Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat at the FutureChina Global Forum 2023 on Oct. 27, 2023.

"Li's passing is a great loss... I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the people of China and Li's family," added Heng.

Earlier the same day, Chinese state media reported that Li had died from a sudden heart attack at around midnight on Oct. 27 in Shanghai.

Attention to Singapore-China relations

Expressing his condolences on Li's passing, Heng recalled his last meeting with the former premier in May 2019.

Noting that Li had met both Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and then-President Halimah Yacob earlier in the year, Heng said the fact that Li had spent so much time with his Singapore counterparts showed the importance and attention that Li had personally paid to Singapore-China relations.

At the time, Heng also thanked Li for devoting such attention to bilateral relations, reported The Straits Times.

'A friend from afar'

Other politicians, including PM Lee and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, have also expressed his appreciation for Li in the past.

During his official visit to China in September 2017, PM Lee thanked Li for his attention to Singapore-China relations, reported ST.

And in October 2018, PM Lee thanked Li for his "personal efforts" in advancing ASEAN-China relations, in a congratulatory message to the former premier on the 15th anniversary of the ASEAN-China strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in October 2018.

PM Lee was writing on behalf of ASEAN and as the Chair of ASEAN.

Then-Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean added, in his opening remarks at the 44th Singapore Lecture in November 2018:

"Premier Li has been active on the international front, promoting China's relationships with other countries and regional groups. This is most evident in the ASEAN context where significant progress has been made in ASEAN-China cooperation."

And when Li paid his first official visit to Singapore as the Chinese premier in November 2018, PM Lee alluded to a quote by Confucius in "The Analects" while extending his welcome to Li at the Official Dinner hosted in the latter's honour:

"The analects quotes Confucius as saying, '有朋自远方来，不亦乐乎？' It means, 'if you have a friend coming from afar, what a pleasure it is."

