Woman, 33, who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa, an ex-nurse & owner of soap business

Tributes have poured in for her.

Joshua Lee | October 27, 2023, 12:39 PM

The kayaker whose body was found in waters off the coast of Sentosa on Oct. 24 was a former staff nurse at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and the founder of a local business selling handcrafted soaps.

Chew Jia Tian, 33, earned her degree in nursing at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and was also active in alumni activities, The Straits Times reported.

The woman went missing during a kayaking expedition with three other kayakers on Sunday morning.

Her body was found by the Singapore Civil Defence Force on Tuesday.

Did nursing

Chew previously told Vulcan Post she completed her nursing degree in 2016 and subsequently decided to run her business full-time.

"I started Rough Beauty in 2014 when I was looking for simple and sustainable bath and body products," she said in a 2019 video that appeared on Far East Flora's Facebook page.

The products from her Rough Beauty boutique business make use of "natural ingredients", such as "herbs, spices and essential oils", which are handcrafted.

The Singapore-based business became profitable soon after she went full-time into it.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Chew said she began paying attention to how skin care products were made as she knew that frequent hand-washing could lead to dry skin.

She had gone to Malaysia in 2014 to learn soap-making after a friend urged her to, and Chew started Rough Beauty that year.

ST reported that tributes for Chew have poured in from people who knew her.

They described her as "humble", "friendly", and "helpful".

Rough Beauty also shared in an Instagram Story that it will be "taking a pause" to grieve the loss of Chew.

Top photos via SIT & sandboxsomerset.com

