Kayaker reported missing off the coast of Sentosa Island, search operation ongoing

A search operation is ongoing for a kayaker who has gone missing near Sentosa island on Oct. 22.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Sunday (Oct 22) that they were alerted at about 10:25am that a person was reported missing off the coast of Sentosa island.

SCDF marine rescue vessel & divers deployed: SCDF

An SCDF Marine Rescue Vessel, as well as divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed for search operation.

Whatsapp message appealing to local boat captains for help

A local diving group circulated a Whatsapp message appealing to local boat captains to look for the missing kayaker.

The message stated that the group managed to rescue one kayaker, but another female kayaker went missing.

A life jacket was found floating in the area.

