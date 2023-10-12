Chinese singer Joker Xue adds 2nd S'pore show on Jan. 7, 2024 after selling out 1st gig

Chinese singer Joker Xue will be playing a second show for his "Extraterrestrial" World Tour in Singapore, announced concert promoter iMe Entertainment Group Asia on Instagram.

The additional show will take place on Jan. 7, 2024, at 7pm at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The announcement comes after tickets to Xue's first show on Jan. 6, 2024, sold out in less than three hours after tickets went on sale on Oct. 12.

Ticket information

Tickets to Xue's Singapore shows are priced from S$167 to S$377, excluding ticketing fees.

Tickets for his second show will go on sale on all Ticketmaster channels from 10am on Oct. 13, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased online, via the ticketing hotline at +65 3158 8588, or at any SingPost outlet.

