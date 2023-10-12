Back

Chinese singer Joker Xue adds 2nd S'pore show on Jan. 7, 2024 after selling out 1st gig

In case you didn't get your tickets this morning.

Winnie Li | October 12, 2023, 02:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Chinese singer Joker Xue will be playing a second show for his "Extraterrestrial" World Tour in Singapore, announced concert promoter iMe Entertainment Group Asia on Instagram.

The additional show will take place on Jan. 7, 2024, at 7pm at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by iMe SG 🇸🇬 (@ime.sg)

The announcement comes after tickets to Xue's first show on Jan. 6, 2024, sold out in less than three hours after tickets went on sale on Oct. 12.

Ticket information

Tickets to Xue's Singapore shows are priced from S$167 to S$377, excluding ticketing fees.

Image via Ticketmaster

Tickets for his second show will go on sale on all Ticketmaster channels from 10am on Oct. 13, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased online, via the ticketing hotline at +65 3158 8588, or at any SingPost outlet.

Top images from Joker Xue’s Weibo

Israel to form National Unity govt with opposition members, PM Netanyahu says 'every Hamas member is a dead man'

Benjamin Netanyahu joins with former coalition partner and defence minister Benny Gantz to form a unity government.

October 12, 2023, 01:52 PM

Lawrence Wong: S'pore has no option of turning inwards in a world of 'great power competition'

Singapore's small domestic market means there are limited opportunities for start-ups here to grow.

October 12, 2023, 01:46 PM

S’poreans share their favourite public toilets to take calls of nature at

Going to the toilet is serious business.

October 12, 2023, 12:03 PM

S'pore Grab driver suspended for allegedly making racist remarks to passenger

The passenger said the driver was "being racial".

October 12, 2023, 12:02 PM

52 schools in S'pore to get new principals in 2024

MOE has provided the full list of new principals.

October 12, 2023, 11:28 AM

Johor will get S$48.7 million to ease traffic congestion at S'pore border

The Sultan Abu Bakar Complex will be upgraded.

October 12, 2023, 11:27 AM

2 men, 76 & 83, succumb to injuries & pass away after friend's car rams into them

RIP.

October 12, 2023, 11:22 AM

NParks to put down 3m-long crocodile found at East Coast Park for 'public safety'

The agency said this was in view of East Coast Park being a popular seaside spot.

October 12, 2023, 10:53 AM

My team & I ordered food delivery to spend more time together in the office, like we don’t already do so

Free food = swee mood.

October 12, 2023, 10:39 AM

Reticulated python slithers into unsuspecting car at Tuas Checkpoint

No reports have been made to Acres and NParks so far.

October 12, 2023, 10:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.