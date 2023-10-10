Chinese singer Joker Xue to hold concert at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Jan. 6, 2024

Chinese singer Joker Xue will be holding a concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 7pm on Jan. 6, 2024, as part of his "Extraterrestrial" World Tour.

This will be Xue's first solo concert in 2024, according to a press release issued by iMe Entertainment Group Asia.

The Chinese singer released his first album, "Joker Xue", in 2006 and was well-known for his songs "Serious Snow (认真的雪)," "Actor (演员)," and "Ugly (丑八怪)."

Almost 60 concerts held

By the end of September 2023, Xue had already held nearly 60 concerts for his "Extraterrestrial" World Tour, which attracted more than 2 million attendees in total.

The title of the tour is not only a nod to the singer's song, "Extraterrestrial (天外来物)" released in 2020, but also a key element of the storyline of his concert.

During the concert, Xue will transform into an "interstellar executive" who descends from an alien planet and is ordered to "destroy Earth".

However, on the eve of the scheduled destruction, he is inspired by the beauty of mankind and decides to sacrifice his life to save the planet.

Ticket information

Tickets to Xue's concert will be priced at S$167 to S$377.

All tickets are seated, and the prices do not include a booking fee of S$4.

Tickets will be on sale on all Ticketmaster channels from 10am on Oct. 12, 2023.

You can purchase your ticket online here or call the ticketing hotline at +65 3158 8588.

