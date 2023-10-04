Johor Crown Prince thanks S'pore after family sought refuge in Embassy during Siam Paragon Mall shooting in Bangkok

"I still have images of me telling my kids, 'Everything is going to be okay. Babah and Mama are here' and telling them to get down while waiting for the car," said Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Taking to Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), Tunku Ismail recounted his experience with the shooting incident that took place at Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok, Thailand, on Oct. 3.

The shooting incident claimed the lives of two women— one from China and another from Myanmar— while wounding five others, Bangkok Post reported.

Tragic shooting incident

Footage of the alleged gunman and shoppers fleeing the mall started circulating online in the afternoon of Oct. 3.

"People were shouting and running into the hotel from the mall when the shooter started firing. It was loud and there was a lot of screaming," said Tunku Ismail, who was sitting in the hotel lobby with his family at that time.

Upon hearing the commotion, Tunku Ismail said that he immediately brought his family to safety by going to the basement with his security team.

As no other information was available at that time, Tunku Ismail said that he and his team had to be alert and ready for anything.

He shared how he and his security team stood in front of his family, creating a human shield to protect them.

"My wife hugged all our kids, staying low and trying to calm them because they were terrified and were crying," he said.

Reached Singapore Embassy in Bangkok safely

"I was shouting at the top of my voice to our security to get the car to the basement and get us to a secure location away from the place," Tunku Ismail said.

Tunku Ismail then ordered his security team to get to the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok but was informed that the Singapore Embassy was nearer.

This prompted him to contact Singapore Consul General Jeevan Singh in Johor for help.

Tunku Ismail and his family were then able to reach the Embassy safely and take shelter there.

He added that he called Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan to inform them of the ongoing situation. He was later joined by the Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Jojie Samuel.

"This is the worst experience I've ever gone through. Protecting the lives of my children from a killer," said Tunku Ismail, adding that he was thankful that his family and team were safe.

"Thanks to my security team and our friends from Singapore and Malaysia. I will forever be grateful to all of you."

Tunku Ismail and his family are now back in Johor.

Related stories:

Top image via @_MikeMcKay/X and HRH Crown Prince of Johor/Facebook.