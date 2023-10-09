Death toll passes 1,100 in Israel & Gaza

Over 1,100 people have been reported dead in Israel and Gaza as of Oct. 9, following Hamas's Oct. 7 attack and Israel's subsequent retaliation.

According to Reuters, over 700 Israelis have been killed by Hamas fighters in raids, with dozens abducted, including foreign nationals.

The Israeli military has launched air strikes on Gaza, killing over 400 Palestinians.

Over 120,000 displaced in Gaza: UN

More than 100 people are being held captive by Hamas in Gaza as well, according to Al Jazeera, citing a "senior Hamas official."

The New York Times reported that these included foreigners, including people from Thailand, Mexico and supposedly the U.S.

The United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said that 123,538 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza, as of 9:00pm on Oct. 8.

The UN Security Council has failed to issue a joint statement as they held an emergency meeting behind closed doors, Al Jazeera reported.

Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, and previously launched attacks against Israel, reported the Wall Street Journal.

No affected Singaporeans so far

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has "strongly" condemned the attacks, and called for an "immediate end" to the violence.

There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected, as of the time of writing.

Singaporeans in Israel should stay near protected places and avoid unnecessary travel, and to be on high alert and monitor the news closely, as advised by MFA.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street

South Tower, 19th Floor

Tel Aviv 6473926

Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

Emergency Tel: +972 5 0697 6188

Email: [email protected]

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: [email protected]

