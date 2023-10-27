Eric Nam to perform in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2024

Korean-American musician Eric Nam will be performing in Singapore on Feb. 18, 2024 at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

The Asia leg of his world tour, "House on a Hill", will kick off in Bangkok.

Nam will then make stops in Singapore, Taipei, Seoul, and Tokyo.

His last concert here took place last November.

Live Nation members can get their tickets during the presale on Oct. 31 from 2pm till 11:59pm on their website.

Ticket sales will then be opened to the public on Nov. 1 from 2pm onwards via Ticketmaster.

Tickets are priced at S$148, S$138, S$118, and S$98 excluding booking fees.

Details

Concert date: Feb. 18, 2024 (Sunday)

Show time: 8pm

Venue: The Theatre at Mediacorp

Live Nation presale: Oct. 31, 2pm to 23:59pm

General sale: Nov. 1, 2pm onwards

Top photo via Eric Nam/X