Eric Nam to perform in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2024

Ruth Chai | October 27, 2023, 02:52 PM

Korean-American musician Eric Nam will be performing in Singapore on Feb. 18, 2024 at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

The Asia leg of his world tour, "House on a Hill", will kick off in Bangkok.

Nam will then make stops in Singapore, Taipei, Seoul, and Tokyo.

His last concert here took place last November.

A post shared by 에릭남 Eric Nam (@ericnam)

Live Nation members can get their tickets during the presale on Oct. 31 from 2pm till 11:59pm on their website.

Ticket sales will then be opened to the public on Nov. 1 from 2pm onwards via Ticketmaster.

Tickets are priced at S$148, S$138, S$118, and S$98 excluding booking fees.

Details

Concert date: Feb. 18, 2024 (Sunday)

Show time: 8pm

Venue: The Theatre at Mediacorp

Live Nation presale: Oct. 31, 2pm to 23:59pm

General sale: Nov. 1, 2pm onwards

Top photo via Eric Nam/X

