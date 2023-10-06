Back

DPM Lawrence Wong to visit the US from Oct. 5 to 15

He will also be visiting Peace Carvin II, RSAF's longest-running overseas detachment for 30 years.

Brenda Khoo | October 06, 2023, 11:57 AM

Events

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong will be visiting the U.S. from Oct. 5 to 15 to, "build on the robust and multi-faceted relationship between Singapore and the U.S."

He will visit Arizona, New York, and Washington D.C., according to a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Oct. 5.

Wong to visit RSAF Peace Carvin II

Wong will visit Peace Carvin II, the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) F-16 fighter training detachment at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Peace Carvin has been RSAF's longest-running overseas detachment since 1993, and recently celebrated 30 years of training in the U.S. in April 2023.

Peace Carvin II team in action during the Annual Weapon Load Competition in 2021. The team later won the competition. Image via The Republic of Singapore Air Force/Facebook.

Wong to attend investment & innovation events in New York

As the incumbent Minister for Finance, Wong will attend the GIC Investment Forum in New York City.

He will also launch a new Global Innovation Alliance node in New York City, led by Enterprise Singapore.

This node will support the expansion of Singapore-based technological startups as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into New York and the wider U.S. market.

Wong to meet Biden's secretaries & senior officials

Wong will also meet cabinet secretaries and senior officials from President Joe Biden's administration in Washington D.C.  to discuss ways to increase bilateral ties in new emerging areas.

In addition, he will deliver opening remarks at the inaugural U.S.-Singapore dialogue on critical and emerging technologies. He will also take part in a dialogue at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Wong previously welcomed several U.S. Congressmen to Singapore on Aug. 1, 2023, from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

Image via Lawrence Wong/Facebook.

This is Wong's first visit to the U.S. in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister, since he was appointed in Jun. 2022.

Wong visited the U.S. in April 2022 in his capacity as Minister for Finance.

While there attended G20 and World Bank-IMF meetings.

Accompanying Wong during the 2023 visit are Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, and Minister of State for Culture, Community & Youth and Trade & Industry Alvin Tan.

Vivian last visited the U.S. from Sep. 17 to 23 to attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and Global Governance Group 16th ministerial meeting.

You can view Wong's Facebook post here:

Top image from Lawrence Wong/Facebook.

