Back

New framework to recognise & reward volunteers who help translate S'pore govt communications

Translator volunteers will get e-vouchers after participating in at least three activities in a year.

Khine Zin Htet | October 19, 2023, 10:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

From January 2024 onwards, citizen translators will receive increased recognition and rewards through a new improved points-based framework.

These translators are dedicated volunteers who help to identify and report translation errors in Government communication materials, and provide suggestions to rectify them.

The citizen translators project was introduced in 2021 by the National Translation Committee (NTC) with the goal of leveraging community expertise to crowdsource the most effective translations.

Enhancements to the framework

During an engagement session organised by NTC at the Lifelong Learning Institute on Oct.17, Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information Tan Kiat How announced enhancements to the recognition framework for citizen translators.

Currently, those who have participated in at least three activities within a calendar year would qualify for the Basic Tier and receive an e-certificate of participation.

Those who have participated in at least five activities would qualify for the Enhanced Tier, and will receive the e-certificate, an e-voucher and be eligible for learning and development opportunities.

This tiered structure will be adjusted to a points-based system from January 2024.

"This is to better reflect the different levels of commitment required for the various activities that our citizen translators participate in," Tan explained.

The Secretariat will be announcing the details in due course, he added.

Revised points-based system

The revised points-based system expands opportunities for more citizen translators to qualify for the Basic Tier and attain the Enhanced Tier.

Furthermore, Basic Tier citizen translators will receive e-vouchers while Enhanced Tier Citizen Translators can anticipate training opportunities like translation workshops and learning journeys.

"We will work closely with our training partners to provide citizen translators more opportunities to improve their translation capabilities, so do strive for the Enhanced Tier, and share with us what training activities you would like to take part in," Tan said.

Tan expressed his gratitude to the translators, stating:

"These recognitions are small tokens of our appreciation for the significant effort and time that you have contributed to the translation effort in Singapore, and to the community of translators."

Translation Talent Development Scheme

Tan also presented certificates to the five award recipients of the Translation Talent Development Scheme.

It was launched in 2018 to support translation and interpretation practitioners from the private sector in deepening their skills.

Awarded recipients will receive up to S$10,000 to offset 90 per cent of the expenses incurred in their participation in capability development programme(s) related to translation, interpretation or languages in Singapore and overseas.

Workshops by translation practitioners

The engagement session also featured workshops conducted by experienced translation practitioners, Yuen Kum Cheong, Khadijah Seron, and Pavalakantham Allagarsamy, focused on translating public communication materials from English to Chinese, Malay, and Tamil respectively.

Yuen, a previous recipient of the Translation Talent Development Scheme award, is a part-time lecturer in translation at local universities in Singapore.

Seron serves as an adjunct lecturer with various international universities, while Allagarsamy has over 30 years of experience as a newscaster.

Local polyglot Jonas Fine Tan, known for going viral on Tiktok for speaking 11 languages, engaged with citizen translators in a virtual dialogue during the event as well.

Top photos from Tan Kiat How's Facebook and Google Photos

MUIS appalled at humanitarian crisis in Gaza, encourages S'pore Muslims to support legitimate aid efforts

MUIS is working with Muslim.sg to offer religious guidance in response to the crisis for Muslims affected by the ongoing tribulations in Gaza.

October 19, 2023, 09:59 PM

UK budget carrier EasyJet cancels flight after passenger poops on toilet floor

That stinks.

October 19, 2023, 07:23 PM

S'pore's Chinatown ranks 14th in Time Out's list of coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Cool cool cool.

October 19, 2023, 07:10 PM

M'sia man finds paper thin egg omelette in S$0.29 nasi lemak bungkus

'It's a blanket for the anchovies.'

October 19, 2023, 06:21 PM

10¢-60¢ transaction fee on cashless payments for Gojek rides starting Nov. 1, 2023

The service fee for drivers will also drop from 15 to 10 per cent until at least the end of 2024.

October 19, 2023, 06:06 PM

YouTrip giving away S$1 flights to anywhere till Oct. 31

Your wallet is saved.

October 19, 2023, 06:01 PM

S'porean businessman, 47, shot about 20 times with air guns in Thailand

His wife and child were taken away by someone the couple knows.

October 19, 2023, 05:43 PM

Suspended M'sian carrier MYAirline's co-founder & family arrested for alleged money laundering

The co-founder is also listed as the director of two firms which hold the majority of the airline's shares.

October 19, 2023, 05:14 PM

Redeveloped Tanglin Halt estate to have 5,500 new flats, hawker centre, market & polyclinic

More flats for the redeveloped Tanglin Halt estate will be launched in 2024.

October 19, 2023, 04:05 PM

S'porean, 39, started playing mahjong in secondary school, wins 2nd place in European mahjong championship

Making Singapore proud.

October 19, 2023, 03:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.