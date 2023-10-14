Bukit Panjang woman who poured pee into neighbour's shoes fined S$800

A woman who harassed her eighth-floor neighbours by pouring pee into their shoes has been fined S$800.

The 68-year-old named Wang Su Chuan was charged with two counts of mischief and two counts of wilful trespass, Shin Min Daily News and Today reported.

Poured urine in shoes

Wang lives in a HDB flat at Bukit Panjang.

Charge sheets stated that Wang poured urine on her neighbour's shoes and shoe rack in the corridor on Apr. 24, 2021.

She also used a marker pen to draw circles on the floor of their corridor on Feb. 4, 2022.

Trespass into neighbour's flat to "complain about noise"

Wang trespassed into her neighbour's house twice.

On May. 11, 2023, upset by the noise from her neighbour's renovation work, she entered their flat to voice her complaints.

Wang went to the kitchen and spoke to one of the renovation workers there, demanding to speak to one of her neighbours.

She then argued with a neighbour, who chased her out of the unit.

On Jun. 23, 2023, Wang realised that one of her sandals was "missing" and suspected a neighbour threw it away.

She then threw the other sandal that was not "missing" into her neighbour's unit.

When she entered their flat again, she found no one inside. Hence, she picked up her sandals and left.

Renovation was too loud to knock, she claimed

The prosecution sought a fine of S$800 to S$1,200.

The prosecutor said that even though Wang had reoffended repeatedly, she did not cause any hurt or "substantial loss".

During her mitigation plea, Wang told the judge that she trespassed because her neighbour's "noisy renovation" was "unbearable".

Wang also insisted that her neighbour "threw her sandal away" and "triggered everything", according to the media reports.

"You give me a million dollars, I also don't want to go to her house," she said.

She claimed that most of what happened was caused by her neighbour.

"Visits" her neighbour the night after being fined

The neighbours reached out to Mothership in early September 2023 to share about the incidents.

They posted a video on TikTok on Oct. 13, 2023, which showed Wang walking to the window of their unit, appearing to peer inside, and then walking away.

