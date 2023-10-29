S'pore's largest ActiveSG gym in Bukit Canberra is now open

The largest ActiveSG gym in Singapore opened to the public on Oct. 29, 2023.

Located at Bukit Canberra, the 1,500 square metre gym and two dance studios marked the completion of the new ActiveSG Sport Centre @ Bukit Canberra.

ActiveSG Sport Centre @ Bukit Canberra

Previously, four swimming pools were opened at the centre on Oct. 15.

Minister for Health and Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC Ong Ye Kung attended the opening of the gym along with over 200 residents.

Cool new facilities

The gym features HUR machines which use air pressure in place of traditional weights to cater to varying physical abilities.

The new equipment aims to enable people of varying abilities to work out safely and more efficiently.

Adjacent to the gym are two dance studios which will offer a variety of accessible and affordable learn-to-play programmes such as piloxing, which is a combination of pilates, boxing and dancing, in addition to yoga and Zumba.

These programmes will be available for booking in November.

Part of the plan to bring in more innovative, accessible & inclusive sport facilities

In support of Singapore’s move to encourage active ageing, all Singaporeans aged 65 and above will continue to have free access to ActiveSG gyms and swimming pools, including the newly opened facilities at Bukit Canberra.

The ActiveSG Sport Centre @ Bukit Canberra comes under the Sports Facilities Master Plan which aims to bring more innovative, accessible, inclusive and relevant sport facilities to all Singaporeans.

The plan also seeks to improve accessibility to sporting facilities by situating them within a 10-minute walk from housing estates by around 2030.

Top photo by LRX/Google Maps