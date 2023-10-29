Back

S'pore's largest ActiveSG gym in Bukit Canberra is now open

Let's get active!

Ruth Chai | October 29, 2023, 06:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The largest ActiveSG gym in Singapore opened to the public on Oct. 29, 2023.

Located at Bukit Canberra, the 1,500 square metre gym and two dance studios marked the completion of the new ActiveSG Sport Centre @ Bukit Canberra.

ActiveSG Sport Centre @ Bukit Canberra

Photo via LRX/Google Maps

Photo via LRX/Google Maps

Photo via LRX/Google Maps

Photo via LRX/Google Maps

Previously, four swimming pools were opened at the centre on Oct. 15.

Photo via MJ/Google Maps

Minister for Health and Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC Ong Ye Kung attended the opening of the gym along with over 200 residents.

Cool new facilities

The gym features HUR machines which use air pressure in place of traditional weights to cater to varying physical abilities.

Photo via SportSG

The new equipment aims to enable people of varying abilities to work out safely and more efficiently.

Adjacent to the gym are two dance studios which will offer a variety of accessible and affordable learn-to-play programmes such as piloxing, which is a combination of pilates, boxing and dancing, in addition to yoga and Zumba.

Photo via SportSG

These programmes will be available for booking in November.

Part of the plan to bring in more innovative, accessible & inclusive sport facilities

In support of Singapore’s move to encourage active ageing, all Singaporeans aged 65 and above will continue to have free access to ActiveSG gyms and swimming pools, including the newly opened facilities at Bukit Canberra.

The ActiveSG Sport Centre @ Bukit Canberra comes under the Sports Facilities Master Plan which aims to bring more innovative, accessible, inclusive and relevant sport facilities to all Singaporeans.

The plan also seeks to improve accessibility to sporting facilities by situating them within a 10-minute walk from housing estates by around 2030.

Top photo by LRX/Google Maps

S'pore man, 49, filmed cutting plastic bottle in half with katana, arrested with other weapons & drug apparatus

He is being investigated.

October 30, 2023, 10:54 AM

Woman, 50, arrested for public nuisance on SBS bus after refusing to put down her feet from grab pole

Passengers are encouraged to be "gracious and considerate" on public transport.

October 29, 2023, 09:15 PM

Short film made to celebrate LKY greening legacy, PM Lee urges S'poreans to continue & make it better

A lasting legacy.

October 29, 2023, 09:04 PM

G7 urges 'immediate repeal' of ban on Japanese food products

The group has also expressed concern over recent restrictions on the export of critical minerals.

October 29, 2023, 07:59 PM

Pop bands OneRepublic & Bastille, actress Hannah Waddingham in S'pore for Earthshot Prize ceremony

More celebrities coming to Singapore, and this time for a good cause.

October 29, 2023, 07:27 PM

Asian dad sleeps on airplane floor between seats during 15-hour economy flight

He was wearing jeans.

October 29, 2023, 07:03 PM

'Dirty & smelly' water rains down from ceiling outside Don Don Donki in Orchard Central, issue resolved in 3 hours

No one was hurt.

October 29, 2023, 06:51 PM

Python found snoozing under car bonnet at Marine Terrace

Members of the public are advised not to catch the snake on their own. Call NParks or Acres for assistance instead.

October 29, 2023, 06:16 PM

Anwar to visit S'pore for S'pore-M'sia Leaders' Retreat from Oct. 29-30

This is the first retreat since the Covid-19 pandemic.

October 29, 2023, 05:48 PM

Woman pretends to be interested in buying cookies at Nasty Cookie Funan, steals plastic bag instead

Naughty naughty.

October 29, 2023, 02:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.