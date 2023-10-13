Australian man, 30, arrested in S'pore after allegedly making bomb threat on S'pore-Perth Scoot flight

An Australian man, 30, was arrested in Singapore on Oct. 12, 2023, after allegedly making a bomb threat on Scoot flight TR16 travelling from Singapore to Perth.

The police arrested the male passenger for criminal intimidation after they had finished their security checks, The Straits Times reported.

Scoot said the plane left Changi Airport at 4:11pm and a decision was made to turn back about one hour into the flight ​“due to a bomb threat”.

The authorities were informed of an alleged bomb threat on the flight at about 4:55pm.

The plane landed back at Changi Airport at 6:27pm.

Passengers were reportedly still on board the plane at 7:40pm.

The flight, which had left from Terminal 1, was scheduled to arrive in Perth at 8:35pm.

The police arrived on board to escort two individuals out, ST reported.

The pilot had also announced the bomb threat upon arrival but said he believed it to be a hoax, with security checks being part of the regulations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Flight TR16 has 363 passengers, nine cabin crew members, and two pilots.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was activated to escort the aircraft back to Changi Airport.

Emergency services were also activated.

A video showing a fighter jet accompanying a Scoot plane was put up on Facebook.

RSAF said in a Facebook post that it activated two F-15SG fighter jets to escort the Scoot aircraft.TR16's flight path on Flightradar24 showed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flying in circles off the east coast of Malaysia before flying towards Changi Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said a runway was closed at Changi Airport at 6:26pm to facilitate ground operations, and was reopened at 7:25pm, according to ST.

Eight arrival and six departure flights at Changi Airport were delayed.

Affected passengers were to get hot meals during their flight to Perth, scheduled for later at night.

Top photo via Military Aviation Photography Singapore Facebook