Back

Australian man, 30, arrested in S'pore after allegedly making bomb threat on S'pore-Perth Scoot flight

The authorities were informed of an alleged bomb threat 44 minutes into the flight.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 13, 2023, 11:28 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An Australian man, 30, was arrested in Singapore on Oct. 12, 2023, after allegedly making a bomb threat on Scoot flight TR16 travelling from Singapore to Perth.

The police arrested the male passenger for criminal intimidation after they had finished their security checks, The Straits Times reported.

Scoot said the plane left Changi Airport at 4:11pm and a decision was made to turn back about one hour into the flight ​“due to a bomb threat”.

The authorities were informed of an alleged bomb threat on the flight at about 4:55pm.

The plane landed back at Changi Airport at 6:27pm.

Passengers were reportedly still on board the plane at 7:40pm.

The flight, which had left from Terminal 1, was scheduled to arrive in Perth at 8:35pm.

The police arrived on board to escort two individuals out, ST reported.

The pilot had also announced the bomb threat upon arrival but said he believed it to be a hoax, with security checks being part of the regulations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Flight TR16 has 363 passengers, nine cabin crew members, and two pilots.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was activated to escort the aircraft back to Changi Airport.

Emergency services were also activated.

A video showing a fighter jet accompanying a Scoot plane was put up on Facebook.

RSAF said in a Facebook post that it activated two F-15SG fighter jets to escort the Scoot aircraft.
TR16's flight path on Flightradar24 showed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flying in circles off the east coast of Malaysia before flying towards Changi Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said a runway was closed at Changi Airport at 6:26pm to facilitate ground operations, and was reopened at 7:25pm, according to ST.

Eight arrival and six departure flights at Changi Airport were delayed.

Affected passengers were to get hot meals during their flight to Perth, scheduled for later at night.

Top photo via Military Aviation Photography Singapore Facebook

Limited edition Sumikkogurashi tissue products wipe anything from your tears, butt, kitchen & more

Kawaii-ne.

October 13, 2023, 02:55 PM

Israel gives northern Gaza residents 24 hours to leave ahead of likely military offensive, UN warns of 'devastating consequences'

A UN spokesperson urged Israel to rescind the order.

October 13, 2023, 02:55 PM

Ong Ye Kung 'disturbed' by alleged abuse of SGH staff, calls for respect of healthcare workers

He also thanked the police officers at the scene for being "firm and calm".

October 13, 2023, 01:53 PM

ICA-ITE Work-Study Diploma: Golden opportunity to jumpstart your career with ICA

A fully sponsored program for a high-flying start.

October 13, 2023, 12:57 PM

Goldman Sachs is suing M'sia over 1MDB hurly-burly

The bank is frustrated with Malaysia.

October 13, 2023, 12:23 PM

I watched an action-filled, noir gangster K-drama with my mum & it went better than I thought

Hot guys, hotter action scenes and the hottest K-drama.

October 13, 2023, 11:55 AM

Woman, 29, who argued with police, charged in court for allegedly abusing public servants

She was handed six charges which include public nuisance, using abusive language, intentionally causing harassment, amongst others.

October 13, 2023, 11:29 AM

S'pore climate action alone insufficient, 'more concerted global effort' needed: Sim Ann

This is because Singapore only produces 0.1 per cent of global emissions.

October 13, 2023, 10:51 AM

Edwin Tong plays drum & cheers alongside football fans during S'pore vs Guam match

Singapura!

October 13, 2023, 10:27 AM

One Direction's Niall Horan to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on May 9, 2024

Cue fangirls screaming.

October 13, 2023, 10:19 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.