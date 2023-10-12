Scoot plane flying to Perth forced to return to S'pore after bomb threat

A Scoot plane en route to Perth, Australia, was escorted back to Singapore by two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft following a bomb threat.

Responding to queries from Mothership, a statement from Scoot said flight TR16 had departed Changi Airport at 4:11pm on Oct. 12.

"About one hour into the flight, a precautionary decision was made to turn the aircraft back to Singapore due to a bomb threat," read the statement.

The RSAF was activated to escort the Perth-bound plane back to Singapore. Other emergency services were also called into action.

Data from Flightradar24 showed the TR16 making multiple loops off the eastern coast of peninsular Malaysia before returning to Singapore; the flight turned back just after entering airspace over Indonesia's Banka-Belitung Islands.

In a post on Facebook, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that it activated two F-15SG fighter aircraft to escort the Scoot flight.

The plane landed at Changi Airport at 6:27pm before security checks were carried out.

"Scoot is assisting the authorities with their investigations. As this is a security matter, we regret that we are unable to provide further details," read the budget airline's statement.

"Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruption and inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to our customers."

Mothership has reached out to Changi Airport Group and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

Top image from Flightradar24