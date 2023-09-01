Woman in pineapples print t-shirt allowed to vote after changing outfit: ELD

A woman who turned up at a polling station in Singapore dressed in a white top with prints of pineapples on it was turned away, the Elections Department (ELD) confirmed on Sep. 1.

A photo of the woman was shared on social media with the claim that she was turned away.

The incident took place at one of the polling stations at Woodlands Ring Primary School.

Mothership independently verified the location where the woman showed up.

In its statement, ELD wrote:

A woman wearing an attire with pineapple motifs turned up at one of the polling stations at Woodlands Ring Primary School this morning. She was advised by an election official to change her attire in line with ELD’s earlier advisory that voters should refrain from wearing attire with prints on them that are identical to or closely resemble a candidate’s allotted symbol to polling stations. The voter obliged and returned to cast her after changing her attire.

