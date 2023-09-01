PE2023: Woman in t-shirt printed with some 100 pineapples apparently turned away from polling station

A woman apparently turned up at a polling station in Singapore dressed in a white top with prints of pineapples on it.

A photo of the woman in her fruity top was shared to Xiaohongshu on Friday morning, Sep. 1.

Sep. 1 is polling day, a day Singaporeans get to vote for their next president.

The Xiaohongshu user who put up the post wrote in Chinese: "Early in the morning, auntie had to U-turn home to change her outfit."

According to a Lianhe Zaobao report that picked up on the photo, the woman was believed to have been turned away by the polling agent and asked to come back again.

According to the Elections Department (ELD), Thursday, Aug. 31, was designated Cooling-off Day, and special rules will apply from Cooling-off Day till the close of polling at 8pm on Polling Day.

Activities prohibited include voters wearing, using, carrying or displaying a candidate’s allotted symbol or campaign propaganda.

However, there is an exception for candidates, who are allowed to wear a replica of the symbol allotted to them.

